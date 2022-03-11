WhatsApp launches browser extension for user safety

Meta-acquired instant messaging platform ﻿WhatsApp﻿ has launched a browser extension called Code Verify, that will let users know if the WhatsApp Web version they are using is authenticated.

The Web extension robotically checks the authenticity of the WhatsApp Web code being served to the users, and affirms that their messaging expertise is protected and never tampered with, the company owned by Meta said.

The Code Verify expansion has been created in association with Cloudflare, a Web infrastructure and safety firm. It's available there as an open-source undertaking to let various organisations, groups, and people join the indistinguishable skill for their applications. Open-sourcing might help in obtaining contributions from builders worldwide to upgrade the extension over time.

Available for download on Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, the Code Verify extension checks for the resources on the whole website page to confirm the credibility of the code when you open WhatsApp Web on your mobile or desktop browser.

When the extension can't verify the version of WhatsApp Web you are using, it shows three messages - Network Timed Out, Possible Risk Detected, and Validation Failure. Users can figure out additional information about these by tapping on the Code Verify extension icon on their toolbar when it is green, orange, or red.

WhatsApp's new extension is being introduced essentially to prevent users from utilising any noxious version of WhatsApp Web. Significantly, WhatsApp takes note that the new extension logs no information, metadata, or user data, and shares no data with WhatsApp. The extension additionally doesn't read or get to your messages, WhatsApp said in its FAQ pages.