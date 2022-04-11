[Funding roundup] GrowiT, Epygen Biotech, WickedGüd raise early stage funding

Agritech platform GrowiT raises Rs 3 Cr in seed round led by IVY Growth

In a statement, Surat-based farming agritech platform GrowiT said it has raised Rs 3 crore in seed funding through a close network of investors, with the round led by Mehul Shah from IVY Growth.

Coppermint, Gaurav Singhvi (Co-founder, WFC), Rajeev Goel (Sagar Life Sciences), Sunay Shah (Mahati Electrics), Rohan Desai (CEO, Triumph Capital), and Mukul Goyal (Tapi Capital LLP) are reportedly some of the other investors that joined the round.

The platform plans to invest in research and marketing to expand its customer base and produce standard quality, cost-effective protective farming materials and products. The fund will also be used to strengthen the GrowiT app.

GOI funds Epygen Biotech to make COVID-19 vaccines for less than Rs 150

Indian biopharmaceutical firm Epygen Biotech has reportedly received an undisclosed amount of funding from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India to initiate the Phase I and Phase II trials of an indigenous affordable Receptor Binding Domain (RBD based vaccine) against present and future SARS-CoV–2 variants.

As per a statement, with an anticipated price point of less than Rs 150 per dose, an Indian company for the first time will be able to adopt the productive C1-cell protein production platform.

The statement claimed 100 million of these COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to the government as well as for private consumption, and it is expected to hit the Indian market by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

WickedGüd raises $1M in seed round led by Mumbai Angels

D2C brand WickedGüd has raised $1 million in a seed round led by Mumbai Angels and other marquee investors.

Mumbai Angels has reportedly invested $350K as part of its portfolio expansion initiative backing promising and high potential startups, while others in the round include NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, Jalaj Dani Family Office, Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah (Founders – Renee Cosmetics, ex-Beardo), Ravi Shroff (MD – Excel Industries Ltd), Ravi Nigam (ex-MD – Tasty Bite), Ashwini Deshpande (Co-founder – Elephant Design), Jorge Fernandez Vidal (Investment Director – Liechtenstein Group) and AkshayGurnani (CEO – Schbang), among others.

WickedGüd claimed the capital raised will be used for brand and community building across D2C channels, acquiring more customers online by resonating with GenZ and young millennials to support its growth, strengthening the core team and international expansion.