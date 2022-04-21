YourStory & Buidlers Tribe list top Web3 innovations

From a focus on customer-centric solutions to a preference for being “chain-agnostic” and running lean teams, high-potential web3 startups in India are building momentum in the industry using creative ways, according to the Top 25 Web3 Innovations report presented by YourStory and Web3 incubator Buidlers Tribe.

Unveiled on Wednesday, the report provides insights on a specially-curated list of 25 promising Indian founder-led startups in the blockchain segment.

The 25 finalists will each receive a non-tradeable NFT as an award commemorating and proving their status as a finalist of the Top 25 Web 3 Innovations cohort.

To award the finalists with NFTs, YourStory has partnered with Wize, an NFT infrastructure and API toolkit startup that offers POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) NFTs, Identity NFTs, Certificate NFTs, Award NFTs, Ticket NFTs, etc.

Some of the finalists also stand to win grants from Buidlers Tribe's BeliefDAO initiative, which provides Convertible Grants to founders who it believes can make it big.

Interview with Lilly Vasanthini, Infosys

Lilly Vasanthini, AVP - Delivery Head Eastern Europe, NORDIC & Switzerland at Infosys, talks about her early experiences along with other important milestones, leadership mantras, joys of travelling, paying back to the community, and creating a lasting impact on the younger generation during a candid conversation with YourStory. Her story is a part of the ‘I am the future’ series, powered by Infosys.

Editor’s Pick: Alan Mamedi on building Truecaller

In a freewheeling conversation, YourStory’s Shradha Sharma catches up with Truecaller’s Alan Mamedi, who reveals his journey of building a multi-billion-dollar business with a large user base in India, the lessons that journey taught him, and where he sees the Nasdaq Stockholm-listed company going. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

A getaway to India’s Northeast

Founded by Prasurjya Talukdar and Prantika Sarma in 2019, travel-tech startup Oddessemania aims to promote travel in the Northeast, keeping in mind sustainability and current trends like backpacking and solo travel.

The startup functions as a guide booking platform where tourists can create their own itinerary with the help of Google Maps and book local guides on an hourly or daily basis. It offers options for destinations in India, Bhutan, and Nepal. Read more.

News & Updates

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

What matters is how someone bounces back from failure, and keeps running with their confidence intact.

- Hema Prem Rainaa, Infosys

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!