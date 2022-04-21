YourStory & Buidlers Tribe list top Web3 innovations
From a focus on customer-centric solutions to a preference for being “chain-agnostic” and running lean teams, high-potential web3 startups in India are building momentum in the industry using creative ways, according to the Top 25 Web3 Innovations report presented by YourStory and Web3 incubator Buidlers Tribe.
Unveiled on Wednesday, the report provides insights on a specially-curated list of 25 promising Indian founder-led startups in the blockchain segment.
The 25 finalists will each receive a non-tradeable NFT as an award commemorating and proving their status as a finalist of the Top 25 Web 3 Innovations cohort.
To award the finalists with NFTs, YourStory has partnered with Wize, an NFT infrastructure and API toolkit startup that offers POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) NFTs, Identity NFTs, Certificate NFTs, Award NFTs, Ticket NFTs, etc.
Some of the finalists also stand to win grants from Buidlers Tribe's BeliefDAO initiative, which provides Convertible Grants to founders who it believes can make it big.
Lilly Vasanthini, AVP - Delivery Head Eastern Europe, NORDIC & Switzerland at Infosys, talks about her early experiences along with other important milestones, leadership mantras, joys of travelling, paying back to the community, and creating a lasting impact on the younger generation during a candid conversation with YourStory. Her story is a part of the ‘I am the future’ series, powered by Infosys.
In a freewheeling conversation, YourStory’s Shradha Sharma catches up with Truecaller’s Alan Mamedi, who reveals his journey of building a multi-billion-dollar business with a large user base in India, the lessons that journey taught him, and where he sees the Nasdaq Stockholm-listed company going. Read more.
Startup Spotlight
Founded by Prasurjya Talukdar and Prantika Sarma in 2019, travel-tech startup Oddessemania aims to promote travel in the Northeast, keeping in mind sustainability and current trends like backpacking and solo travel.
The startup functions as a guide booking platform where tourists can create their own itinerary with the help of Google Maps and book local guides on an hourly or daily basis. It offers options for destinations in India, Bhutan, and Nepal. Read more.
News & Updates
- Ashwin Damera, Founder & CEO at Eruditus and Emeritus, has invested Rs 240 crore ($32 million) in venture debt and specialty finance platform, InnoVen Capital India Fund. The investment was made through Ashwin’s family office, which is co-managed by Ashwin and his wife Bhagyashree Damera.
- Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin has announced a $100-million Creators Fund aimed at early-stage NFT creators. This fund will be a complement to its newly-launched NFT marketplace.
- Venture capital firm Lightspeed has announced the elevation of three of its executives – Shuvi Shrivastava, Pinn Lawjindakul, and Rahul Taneja as Partners at the firm.
- Trade finance startup Vayana Network on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 114 crore from International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Prosus-owned PayU in its Series C round, in addition to the Rs 283 crore it had raised as part of the round earlier.
What matters is how someone bounces back from failure, and keeps running with their confidence intact.
