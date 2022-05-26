Riverwalk Holdings launches Rs 150 Cr fund to back early-stage startups

Riverwalk Holdings, an early-stage India-focused venture capital fund, on Thursday launched its Rs 150 crore fund, anchored by the Singapore-based Thakral Group and is backed by India and Singapore-based business houses.

As per an official statement, Riverwalk has a sector-agnostic investment approach with preferred sectors such as enterprise SaaS, fintech, and consumer-tech and consumer brands. The New Delhi-based fund aims to deploy the fund within 18 months and will invest up to Rs 10 crore per startup.

Riverwalk has already made four investments in startups, including AI-based contract automation startup ﻿SpotDraft﻿; one-stop Ayurveda platform ﻿The Ayurveda Experience﻿; community and commerce platform for parents ﻿Mylo﻿; and housing finance platform Homeville.

“The founding principles of Riverwalk have been shaped by the Thakral Group’s 117-year legacy of building successful businesses based on long-term partnerships. The lifecycle of a startup has its ups and downs, and we are committed to being supportive throughout the journey. We are grateful to have like-minded investors who also share our investment philosophy,” said Satveer Singh Thakral, Founding Partner, Riverwalk.

Riverwalk is led by managers with over 10 years of investing experience across 100+ startups in India, Southeast Asia, and the US. Its past investments include the IPO bound branded pharmacy chain Wellness Forever; AI-based AML platform Silent Eight; ecommerce SaaS platform Anchanto; and consumer intelligence platform Mobilewalla.

The fund has had notable exits from ﻿Karza﻿ Technologies (acquired by Perfios for Rs 600 crore), ﻿Dropsuite﻿, ﻿LogiNext﻿, ﻿Wigzo﻿ (acquired by ﻿Shiprocket﻿), nCinga, and ﻿LBB﻿.

Additionally to its founder-first mandate, “Riverwalk will leverage its stakeholder network to accelerate the growth of startups by providing access to leading enterprises across Asia,” added Satveer.

Jai Sumer Singh, Founding Partner, Riverwalk, said, “We are looking to partner with founders who are focused on building fundamentally strong and capital-efficient businesses. This philosophy has worked out well for us in the past, and we are just focused on replicating it.”

Edited by Suman Singh