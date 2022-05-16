Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 16, 2022)

Banking platform Tide partners with Plumm to roll out global workplace mental well-being platform

UK's leading business banking platform Tide plans to launch a global mental well-being platform for its employees and their family members in partnership with mental health services provider Plumm, the company announced on Monday. It assured all conversations remain confidential and remain encrypted on Plumm.

Tide said the on-demand support helps combat burnout, boost team morale, and focuses on the overall growth and well-being of employees and their families. Benefits also extend to preventive and personal growth care, including one-on-one video and chat therapy with accredited therapists and live monthly workshops.

The platform also ensures unlimited access for employees and their families to a growing library of therapist-led psycho-educative digital courses and guided meditations.

Liza Haskell, Chief Administrative Officer at Tide, said, "Employee feedback has been essential in launching our new suite of well-being benefits that focus on the diverse needs of our global workforce, including mental well-being, financial security, and interpersonal relationships."

CredAble Executive Vice President and General Counsel to boost financial inclusion

Gaurav Dugar has earlier worked at law firms such as Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal.

Fintech firm ﻿CredAble﻿on Wednesday announced the appointment of Gaurav Dugar as its Executive Vice President and General Counsel to further build, develop, and lead the legal functions to enhance financial inclusion for India.

A legal expert with over a decade’s experience, especially in commercial transactions and general corporate advisory services, Gaurav has earlier worked at law firms such as Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal.

Gaurav said, “CredAble has created stakeholder partnerships that provide financing opportunities to entities who previously did not have access to any formal working capital solutions. Our goal together continues to be to enhance financial inclusion, in line with the RBI’s objectives and policy framework.”

Founded by Nirav Choksi and Ram Kewalramani in 2017, the Series B-funded startup provides liquidity to enterprises by using its SaaS interface, eKYC, digital documentation, and transaction management.

