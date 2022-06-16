Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 16, 2022)

SaaS-major Unicommerce to increase headcount by 50 pc

SaaS startup ﻿Unicommerce﻿ on Thursday said it will add over 150 team members during FY23, expanding its workforce by 50 percent.

Unicommerce will hire majorly in the technology and operations domain as it aims to meet the growing demand for its platform among retail companies and D2C brands in India and outside.

Since the beginning of 2022, the startup has onboarded 40 new team members, with another 20 candidates expected to join this month.

Unicommerce’s solutions help brands run automated warehouse operations and offer a unified omnichannel experience to end consumers. It enables marketplaces to plug-in third-party inventory and helps brands sell across multiple marketplaces—all from the convenience of a single-window SaaS solution.

The hiring will also help Unicommerce grow globally, product enhancement, and launch new solutions to further automate and streamline ecommerce operations for its vast seller network.

Team Unicommerce

Digital Pratik’s JorrParivar launches India’s first NFT-ticketed IRL event

Digital Pratik, a popular content creator and personal branding practitioner, launched India's first NFT-ticketed IRL event—JorrDaar Event—through his NFT project JorrParivar.

This first-of-its-kind event will be held on June 24, 2022, at Club 07 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and would have a wide range of activities, Q&A sessions, in-depth panel discussions about Web3 tech and NFTs, and more.

JorrParivar is a community-driven NFT project, consisting of 1,254 tokens around 22 IPs with a primary focus on the practicalities of branding, marketing, and motivation.

The NFT tickets will be airdropped specifically in your wallet based on a snapshot of JorrParivar holders on Ethereum Blockchain. These tickets will be redeemed on JorrParivar’s custom Web3 platform, which will generate code via blockchain. Its portal will scan the ticket at the event before letting in the attendees, and they are not sold in INR or any fiat currency.

TeamViewer appoints Rupesh Lunkad as Managing Director for India

TeamViewer, a remote connectivity and workplace digitalisation solutions provider, appointed Rupesh Lunkad as the Managing Director for TeamViewer India.

Rupesh will be responsible for spearheading the business and creating value for its customers in their digital transformation journey, strengthening partnerships, and scaling investments in the region. He will succeed Krunal Patel, who played an integral role in establishing TeamViewer’s operations in India since 2018.

With over 16 years of experience in strategy, delivery, product management, digital transformation, and IT leadership, Rupesh has held key positions with leading tech players such as SAP India and Wipro.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Star Sports forays into esports, partners with Nodwin Gaming to televise BGMI tournament in India

Star Sports and esports company ﻿Nodwin Gaming﻿ have partnered to televise BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Masters Series tournament from June 24 to July 17, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, and English.

The tournament will be aired live on Star Sports 2 from the NODWIN Studios, specifically built for large-scale esports tournaments, in New Delhi. The participating teams will play for a massive prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore.

As a part of this collaboration, both the companies will capitalise on the traditional sports-viewing audience and have the opportunity to tap into the casual gamers pool living across the country, showcasing the potential of pursuing a career in esports.

NODWIN Gaming also said it has appointed Vishal Parekh as its Chief Marketing Officer effective June 1, 2022. He joins from Kingston Technology, a memory brand, where he was the Marketing Director.

Dhan, smallcase partner to help customers invest in stock baskets based on themes, strategies

Raise Financial Services-owned Dhan, a technology-led stock market investment and trading platform, and smallcase have partnered to make stock baskets available on the Dhan platform.

The partnership enables investors on Dhan to invest in smallcases' curated baskets of stocks and ETFs based on objectives, themes, or strategies.

Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO, smallcase, said, “We are excited to have Dhan join the fast-growing smallcases ecosystem as our newest partner. This partnership will help us advance our mission to change the way India invests, and make simple, transparent, and differentiated investment products available to all its users. We look forward to working closely with the team at Dhan to enable its users to build long-term portfolios with smallcases.“

Xpressbees sets up engineering centre in Bengaluru

Xpressbees, a third-party end-to-end logistics provider, has opened its engineering centre in Bengaluru. Located at Sarjapura Road, the startup's second engineering centre will have a capacity of over 600 seats.

The centre aims to build on Xpressbee’s technology and customer focus, cutting-edge research, end-to-end logistics management, and knowledge creation to tackle real-time logistics business scenarios.

It will work as a key hub to attract IT talent and bring in specialised competencies. Xpressbees has its first engineering centre at Cerebrum IT Park, Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

ALSO READ Mobility startup Tummoc is solving public transportation problems in Bengaluru

NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, and Micelio Mobility partner to help empower clean mobility startups in India

Micelio Mobility has signed an MoU with NSRCEL, the incubation hub at IIM Bangalore, on June 15 to become its e-mobility ecosystem partner.

Together, they will focus on three areas: policy (helping startups navigate regulations and propose streamlined policies to the government); technology (providing startups with access to state-of-the-art testing facilities and a community to collaborate and share knowledge), and networks (necessary partnerships for startups to collaborate).

This collaboration between Micelio Mobility and NSRCEL will provide the critical support that clean mobility startups will need. The Micelio Fund—a Rs 150 crore commercial venture capital fund—looks to invest in early-stage startups with the potential to redefine the future of mobility in India.

Flipkart trains over 10,000 farmers on product quality and food safety

Flipkart, India’s largest ecommerce marketplace, said it has trained and built capacity with over 10,000 farmers across the country, providing them with national market access and enabling their growth.

Flipkart Grocery, as part of its commitment to handhold farmers in their digital journey, has also onboarded multiple Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

To help them adhere to quality standards on ecommerce platforms, Flipkart conducted virtual and on-ground training sessions and capacity-building programmes to strengthen the production of FPOs and small and marginal farmers across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

The training and education cover all aspects of quality produce — raw material supply, repackaging centres, verification of quality produce, buying strategy, purchase order, payment terms and conditions, and logistics.

Through these partnerships, Flipkart has been able to source pulses, millets, and whole spices by bringing them onto its platform, impacting thousands of livelihoods of the farmer community.