Healthcare startups helping workplaces with employee well-being

With the global pandemic blurring the line between home life and work life, employee well-being has transcended beyond just physical well-being to include mental health and holistic growth.

At the heart of this is workplace flexibility – where, when, and how employees work. Companies big and small are taking cognizance of the fact that employee well-being is a fundamental building block of an organisation, and a sound and robust policy in place increases productivity and helps employees develop better habits and routines in the long run.

Here are a few healthcare startups that are nurturing employee wellbeing through their solutions –

Visit Health

Delhi-based ﻿Visit﻿ Health, founded in 2015 by BITS Pilani graduates Vaibhav Singh, Shashvat Tripathi, Chetan Anand, and Anurag Prasad, allows corporate employees to manage their healthcare needs using their smartphones.

The startup enables people to connect with doctors on the go, while travelling or at work. It is a personal healthcare assistant to help users with health queries and a telehealth platform to connect to healthcare specialists.

Through its app, users can chat with a doctor or request a visit with a consultant specialist and connect over audio and video calls from the comfort of their office or home.

Visit Health claims to be a fully integrated, 360-degree primary healthcare platform. It helps corporations design primary care that includes medical services before hospitalisation and wellness solutions for employees and their dependents.

The Visit Health App uses a data-smart approach to engage and guide users throughout their care journey around the four wellness pillars: physical, emotional, legal, and financial.

Kenko Health

Bengaluru-based ﻿Kenko Health﻿, founded by Aniruddha Sen and Dhiraj Goel in 2019, is a subscription-based health insurer-tech startup that provides comprehensive plans focused on OPD expenses.

It offers monthly subscription plans, including individual, OPD family, and mini, and prices range between Rs 299 and Rs 1,999.

The startup aims to help customers save more on their regular healthcare expenses incurred outside the hospital.

For OPD, the startup provides a 20–90 percent discount on the total bill, which includes consultation, diagnostics, dental, mental health (select plans), and medical fees.

Kenko has partnered with diagnostic provider Thyrocare, and online pharmacy Tata 1MG to offer a discount to its customers.

The startup has served over 40 corporate players, including Shaadi.com, Rebel Foods, which owns Fasso’s and Ovenstory.

In February 2022, Kenko Health raised $12 million in Series A, led by Sequoia Capital India, to acquire customers, develop new products, and grow its team.

Nova Benefits

Nova Benefits core team

Bengaluru-based ﻿Nova﻿ Benefits, founded by Saransh Garg and Yash Gupta in 2020, is a B2B tech platform

that helps companies improve employee wellbeing via health insurance, wellness programmes, mental health counselling, and daily fitness.

With Nova, team members are provided with a single platform to access their company-provided benefits.

The startup has a direct insurance broking license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), which allows it to provide businesses with a combination of insurers and coverage.

Nova has onboarded clients including Yulu Bikes, Snapdeal, CoinDCX, and Zenoti.

In September 2021, Nova raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Bessemer Venture Partners, Titan Capital, Multiply Ventures, and Better Capital to expand its product management, customer success teams, sales, and engineering to build a larger stack of wellness offerings on its platform.

PazCare

Founded by Sanchit Malik and Manish Mishra in 2020, Bengaluru-based ﻿PazCare﻿ is employee benefits and insurance platform that works like a marketplace.

PazCare offers health benefits and insurance to companies, personal accident cover, starting with health insurance, team life, and doctors on call.

On the platform, employers can choose from different insurance plans based on their requirements and their budget. The PazCare application is available on both Android and iOS, and one can use the website as well.

The startup claims to be a licensed distributor by the IRDA under the Ministry of Finance.

In October 2021, PazCare raised $3.5 million in seed round funding led by BEENEXT, 3one4 Capital, and other investors to accelerate product development, growth, and hire.

eKincare

Hyderabad-based ﻿ekincare﻿eKincare, founded in 2015 by Kiran Kalakuntla, Srikanth Samudrala, and Dr Noel Coutinho, is a health benefits startup that helps companies administer benefits efficiently, optimise their healthcare spending, and show real health outcomes.

The startup’s vision is to create a predictive, preventive, and highly personalised healthcare journey for professionals to help them adopt a healthier lifestyle, and empower the firms with relevant data and technology to reduce the overall health risks of their employees across the board.

Apart from insurance, it provides services via third-party operators (examples of which would include HDFC ERGO, ICICI Lombard, Apollo Munich etc.).

The startup offers an array of wellness and health-related products.

In March 2022, eKincare raised $15 million in Series B funding round led by HealthQuad, Sabre Partners, Siana Capital, Eight Roads, and Endiya Partners to help accelerate growth through marketing and branding and add products.

