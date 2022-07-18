SuperShare raises $6.5M from Lachy Groom, Accel India, Lightspeed

Smartphone dialer and communication platform Quiph Media’s SuperShare has raised $6.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Lachy Groom, Accel India, and existing investor Lightspeed to accelerate product and market development.

It is also backed by content creators, such as Tanmay Bhat and MythPat, as well as several other executives running influencer management agencies in India.

Currently working in stealth mode, content sharing app SuperShare is available only to a few chosen creators in an exclusive, invite-only programme, and is set to open up access in the next few months.

"We are building the best way to share content. Sharing content is a huge part of our lives on the internet, and with the ever-changing landscape in social media, and the rising prominence of chat/community apps, we believe there is an opportunity to increase intimacy and efficiency in the way we share content. We're hiring aggressively across engineering and product to build a global consumer platform right here, from India," said Sagar Modi, Co-founder and CEO, SuperShare.

Tanmay Bhat has backed SuperShare

Founded by Sagar Modi and Advaith Vishwanath, Quiph Media started operations in 2018. SuperShare is its only public product. The startup has a team of 30 based out of Bengaluru.

The company last raised a $1.6 million round in early 2020, which was led by Accel India and Lightspeed.