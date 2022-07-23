Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 23, 2022)

Personal hygiene brand SVISH On-The-Go raises Rs 10 Cr

Personal hygiene brand SVISH On-The-Go has secured Rs 10 crore funding in pre-series A round led by Wami Capital, with participation from existing investor LC Nueva AIF. Brightbridge Advisors was the investment banking partner for the company on this transaction.

(L-R) Ishan Grover(CEO & Co-founder, SVISH) and Jaideep Mahajan (CMO & Co-founder, SVISH)

With the current funding, the brand plans to expand its existing product portfolio, create awareness about hygiene below the belt products and regimes for men/women (intimate products) and improve customer engagement strategies.

Founded in October 2020, SVISH-On-The-Go is a hygiene-focused startup. The brainchild of Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan had raised $400,000 in the seed funding round.

Rural commerce platform Hesa acquires Flinkhub

Rural commerce platform Hesa has acquired Flinkhub to enhance super app and drive product-led growth. Hesa will bring onboard Flinkhub’s Co-founders Ashish Rajput, Ananth SNC, and Jerrin Joy, to accelerate their product adoption among India’s next billion users.

The team will focus their efforts on enhancing the Hesa super app, a ‘phygital’ marketplace where a rural consumer gets access to all their product and services in one place.

Flinkhub has two products--Flinkhub relationship intelligence, a tool that accurately maps a user’s network and Papertown, a social networking app for learning. Hesa will use these technologies for product-led acquisition and training of its network of village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs).

Hesa has 40,000 VLEs or Hesaathis who use the super app to fulfil the needs of users in its village network. Fintech, agri, ecommerce, and digital brands integrate its products on the super app and get direct access to rural users.

Fretbox raises an investment of Rs 4 million

Fretbox, a SaaS based proptech startup for hostels, PGs, and housing communities, has received an investment of Rs 4 million from industry experts such as by Persistent System board members, an ex-CIO of Tata Motors, and Invasystems VP.

This expansion was commenced at the thought of PM Modi encouraging our nation to invest in Tier II and Tier III cities.

In the light of this investment Ashish Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Fretbox, said, "We are really grateful of our investors in trusting and investing in Fretbox. Currently, Fretbox is fully functionally operational in Pune, Bhopal, Indore, and Bhubaneshwar. With this funding our target is being concentrated solely in expanding our presence in other Tier II and Tier III cities."

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.