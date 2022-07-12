Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 12, 2022)

Myla.in adds new category of online tutoring

Dehradun-based home services startup Myla.in has added online tutoring to its arsenal to offer K-12 students home tuitions in academic subjects and soft skills.

Myla's online tutoring service will enable teachers to register themselves on the app and get inbound leads of interested students. Myla’s tutoring service has teachers for activities like dance, vocal music and instrumental, languages, arts, cooking, and baking. It also has tutors for specialised fields such as engineering, law, and NLP, as well as subject-wise teachers for Classes 1 to 12.

This latest addition will empower local, home-based teachers with lucrative opportunities, the company said. Until now, Myla.in has completed over 20,000 orders and served more than 8,000 active customers through 5,000 partners.

Mobile accessories brand U&i to launch consumer electronic products

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brands U&i is launching its second-generation brand, Lyne, with a premium and affordable range of consumer electronic products.

Founded in 2019 by Meet Vij, Paresh Vij, and Navin Vij, U&i currently has more than 900 products with over 18,000 dealers.

“Lyne is able to provide high-quality, design-focused, and reasonably priced products because of its international manufacturing units and a packaging unit in India. While it will be a complete one-stop solution for all mobile accessory requirements of customers, their main high-demand products include smart watches, data cables, neckbands, and earbuds,” said Meet Vij, Co-founder, U&i.

A launch event will be held in Mumbai on July 24, 2022.

PrepInsta Prime module acquires 1 lakh active subscribers in 90 days

Placement preparation website PrepInsta has acquired over one lakh active subscribers in 90 days. The edtech company has met the fiscal quarter subscription target in about 90 days.

In a single subscription plan, the PrepInsta Prime module includes more than 150 courses. Popular upskilling programmers in the course catalogue include AI/ machine learning, cybersecurity, coding courses in C/C++, competitive coding, ethical hacking, cyber security, python, and DSA.

The platform also provides 150+ company-specific micro-courses for companies such as Amazon, TCS, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and others.

Hesa to provide financial solutions to over 60K people across 30,000 villages

Hyderabad-based agri-fintech startup Hesa is aiming to provide financial solutions to over 60,000 ‘Hesaathis’ across 30,000 villages in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The feature will help people with bill payments, opening an account to withdraw money, small needs like mobile recharge, bus ticket booking, opening DEMAT accounts, opening a fixed deposit account, and paying electricity bills.

The Hesa app aims to bridge the gap between financial services providers and their last-mile target consumers using a phygital approach, the company said. It is currently accessible in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka and will soon grow its operations into five additional states, starting with Maharashtra in the next quarter.