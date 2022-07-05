Trell co-founder receives notice for Rs 47L unpaid dues

Creatify Web Services, parent company to influencer management agency Idiotic Media, has sent a legal notice to ﻿Trell﻿ co-founder and Telugu film actor Bimal Kartheek Rebba. The notice claims that Trell owes Creatify Rs 47 lakh in unpaid dues, and that Trell is also liable for Rs 5 lakh for causing mental agony and harassment.

Reported by the Economic Times, the notice was sent to Trell on June 21. Other recipients of the notice include Trell employees Shreya Goel and Siddharth Vasishtha who managed the engagement between the two firms.

“We have sent a legal notice on June 21 to Bimal Kartheek Rebba via e-mail for non-payment of our outstanding dues amounting to Rs 47 lakh. While they haven’t yet acknowledged the notice, we will be approaching the NCLT after July 6,” a spokesperson for Idiotic Media said in a statement seen by ET. “We strongly believe that the only recourse available to us now is to approach the Indian courts and seek justice.”