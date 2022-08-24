Pepperfry acqui-hires Brandmakerr, appoints founder as VP

Ecommerce furniture and home goods company ﻿Pepperfry﻿ on Wednesday announced the acqui-hiring of Brandmakerr, appointing its founder Rahul Kapuria as the Vice President.

With this alliance, Pepperfry said it will now foray into commercial fit-out projects in retail, banking, and HORECA sectors. Rahul will be responsible for driving business solutions for commercial interior design and build, along with civil and interior, and turnkey solutions. He will be based at Pepperfry corporate office in Mumbai.

Commenting on the acqui-hire, Ashish Shah, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Pepperfry said,

“Rahul comes with a diverse experience of 25 years and over the past eight years. His company, Brandmakerr, has built a strong customer franchise in the design and build and fit-out space for the retail and F&B sectors. This partnership with Brandmakerr opens an entirely new area of business for Pepperfry and I am excited to work closely with Rahul to scale this business to new heights by building in-house capabilities and executing commercial projects under the Pepperfry umbrella.”

Rahul started Brandmakerr in 2014, the commercial interior solutions company to augment brand-building efforts for an organisation. The company claims to have completed projects across 21 cities in India, with clients including Amazon, Hamleys, TATA Starbucks, Dominos, KFC, Pizza Hut, Max, Raymonds, and Shopperstop, among others. With over 25 years of corporate cross-functional experience, Rahul has led senior-level profit centre responsibilities across industries in companies such as Blowplast, Voltas, Modi Xerox, Magnasound, and Hinduja.

Rahul Kapuria, Vice President-Commercial Projects, Pepperfry said,

“It gives me great delight to be associated with Pepperfry and assist the company in winning the commercial interior solutions opportunity. I am excited about the opportunities in front of us and look forward to leveraging our brand and capabilities to bring great spaces alive in the Indian retail and F&B space.”

Brandmakerr’s client projects have commenced transition under Pepperfry. As per the release, the company’s current prospect lies in associating with large players in the retail, F&B, airports, and banking sectors.

Edited by Kanishk Singh