[Funding roundup] PickMyWork, Purple Style Labs, raise fresh capital

PickMyWork raises $1M from Blume Founders Fund, Orbit Startups, others

PickMyWork, a customer acquisition firm, has raised $1 million in seed round led by Orbit Startups. The round also saw participation from Soonicorn Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, Venture Catalyst, and Mumbai Angels, among others.

The Gurugram-based firm lets digital companies and merchants to acquire end customers through a pay-per-sale model. This could let internet-first firms reduce their customer acquisition cost (CAC).

PickMyWork claims to have worked with 25 companies including Meesho, Freecharge, Flipkart, and Amazon Pay.

Purple Style Labs raises Rs 10 Cr from Klub, a revenue-based financing platform

Purple Style Labs, an omni-channel luxury fashion platform, raised Rs 10 crore from Klub, a revenue-based financing platform.

The freshly raised funds will be used for expanding in new cities across India. Purple Style Labs, which also runs Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, is home to over 1,000 designer clothing including Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar, Falguni Shane Peacock, and Masaba.

“We are very focussed on staying ahead of the curve and leading the market by combining scale with curation in ways that the Indian market has not seen before," Abhishek Agarwal, Founder, Purple Style Labs, said in a release shared by the company.

Centricity raises $4M in a pre-seed round from family offices, others

Investment platform Centricity has raised $4 million in pre-seed round led by Burman family office, Shantanu Agarwal of LNJ Bhilwara group, and Arun Jain, Founder, Polaris Software Labs, among others.

The firm plans to use the funds to market its product and strengthen team across technology, investment, product, and sales.

Started in early 2022, Centricity is a comprehensive tech platform for former private wealth professionals, who could start their own investments.

