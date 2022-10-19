Mistry.Store raises $2M in seed funding round

Mistry.Store, a digital-first home interior materials platform, raised a seed funding of $2 million, led by Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on impact.

Waveform VC, Bharat Founders Fund, and marquee angel investors, such as Maninder Gulati (OYO), Vasant Sridhar (Co-founder, OfBusiness), Sumer Juneja (Managing Partner, SoftBank), Vikram Chopra (Founder, Cars24), Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Swiggy), Alok Mittal (Founder, Indifi), and Sharad Goenka (COO, Globalfaces), also participated in the round.

Founded by Vaibhav Poddar and Bhanu Mahajan in 2022, Mistry.Store is a platform that aims to simplify the purchase of building materials, such as wood, plumbing, paint, hardware, and electrical items, for homeowners.

Get connected to Intellemo

Mistry.Store says it will use the funding to create an end-to-end tech-enabled solution for home interior professionals and their customers.

Miho raises $100,000 pre-seed funding

Miho, an online all-in-one learning management system provider, has raised a pre-seed funding of $100,000 from India-based B2B SaaS accelerator Upekkha.

The funding is proposed to be used to strengthen the US market, establishing content marketing strategies, acquiring customers, and adding features, such as community and in-built communication, to the platform.

Started in 2020, US-headquartered Miho enables creators and professionals to create, market, sell, deliver, and upsell their digital offerings, which include courses, webinars, digital downloads, and memberships.

Get connected to Intellemo

Intellemo raises over Rs 3 Cr in seed round

﻿Intellemo﻿, a digital marketing solutions company, has raised over Rs 3 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round saw participation from Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED; Soonicorn LLP; Rahool Sureka and Saurabh Aggarwal, Co-Founders of Fitso; and Amit Gupta, Co-Founder of Badri Ecofibers.

The funds raised will be utilised primarily to expand the tech team, scaling video ads tech to provide instant landing pages and integrate them among other ad platforms.

Intellemo was started in 2018 by Saurabh Gupta, Tusha Agarwal, and Shivam Gupta. It offers a SaaS-based plug-and-play marketing solution for businesses.

Get connected to Intellemo

Edited by Swetha Kannan Edited by Swetha Kannan