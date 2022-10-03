[Funding roundup] White.Inc raises fresh capital

White.Inc raises over $1M led by Dholakia Ventures, Inflection Point Ventures

White.Inc announced it has raised $1 million as capital led by Dholakia Ventures, along with Inflection Point Ventures and First Port’s participation.

Angel investors including Suhail Sameer and Shashvat Nakrani from BharatPe, Guruvanth Vaid from 4G Capital Ventures, and Aniket Gore from Ceramet Group also participated in the round.

The startup will utilise the funding to further build its team, product development, and brand development, as well as bolster its tech infrastructure.

Siddharth Gadodia, Founder and CEO of White.Inc said, “We are going after the premium category in the D2C space as there are a substantial number of niche segments in India where we can build brands that generate Rs 200 crore+ in revenue. Our goal is to reach a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore+ in the next four years by creating five to six differentiated D2C brands.”

