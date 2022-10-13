MyySports raises $2M from Florintree's Mathew Cyriac

MyySports, a Delhi-based sports tech firm, raised $2 million from Mathew Cyriac, Founder of Florintree Advisors—an alternate asset management company.

Mathew, who is an existing board member at MyySports, has also joined the company as a co-founder.

"MyySports enables capturing and socialising the sporting journey of every sports enthusiast. With its unique offering, MyySports is all set to capture the large sports community on its digital platform," Mathew said in a release shared by the company.

Started in 2021 by Saurav Banerjee—a former venture partner at Kalaari Capital, MyySports provides simple creator tools to create, socialise, and monetise their content. The firm also recently acquired gaming firm MyyHashstash.

Florintree Advisors has made over 30 investments in the last five years, and have exited fintech firm Cashe, pharmacy firm Pharmeasy and Wealthdesk, which was sold to PhonePe. The alternate asset management firm has also invested in fantasy gaming startup Fantasy Akhada, Plaeup Pvt. Ltd.

“Mathew is a prolific investor with an unbeatable track record and has over five investments in the Sports sector. MyySports will gain immensely from his vast experience,” Saurav said.