Jashvik Capital announces first close of its maiden $350M fund

Jashvik Capital, an India-based growth private equity (PE) firm, has announced the first close of its maiden $350 million fund, which it had launched in July this year.

Naresh Patwari, Founder, Jashvik Capital, said, “We are grateful for the trust and confidence our limited partners have placed in us. India presents an attractive option for investors globally. We are likely to be the fastest growing large economy for at least the medium term, if not longer.”

According to an official release, Jashvik Capital invests in profitable growth businesses in large addressable markets in healthcare/pharma and consumer sectors in India. The firm seeks to partner with exceptional founders and help them accelerate growth and make their businesses resilient and future ready, the release said.

According to Naresh, the policy framework is stable and continually improving. Businesses are feeling confident about the future and willing to invest in growth. “If we are buying in the next 1-2 years, we will likely see margin expansion by the time we look to exit. Finally, as India PE continues to mature, the quality and depth of liquidity options will continue to improve on a strong baseline. It is an exciting time for Indian private equity," he said.

India has a large number of small- and medium-sized businesses that are resilient, profitable and growing and have stood the test of time, said Naresh. “We have an opportunity to invest into these businesses and strengthen and scale them meaningfully,” he said.

Jashvik Capital is a SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and IFSCA registered Category II alternative investment fund.

This month, Avataar Venture Partners, the venture capital fund focussed on SaaS and B2B startups, announced the launch of Fund II, with a target size of $350 million. The VC fund said that it has made its first close with institutional investors from the US, Europe, and the Middle East.