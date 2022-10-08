AI will act as a catalyst in India's development journey: Piyush Goel

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Friday said if India truly aspires to be a developed nation by 2047, as articulated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on 15 August 2022, Artificial Intelligence will help the country reach that destination and bring prosperity to every citizen of this country.

He was addressing the 3rd edition of Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards.

Piyush Goyal said the Make in India programme, when juxtaposed with AI technology, will enable India to become the factory of the world, providing both equipment and technology. He noted that the huge talent pool will definitely help in exploring newer ways to make AI a part of every sector of economic activity.

The minister said the government is using AI to redefine the way it works. He cited the example of Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), which is leveraging AI to improve the entire logistics ecosystem of the country.

Similarly initiatives like PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, which aims at developing smarter infrastructure; ONDC, which aims at democratising ecommerce; and GeM, which has made a significant impact for government procurement; are all leveraging AI to bring efficiency and better delivery of services.

The minister spoke of India’s fast adoption of technology and said with over 800 million smartphones, education had reached millions of homes during the pandemic. He asked industry to partner with the government to ensure that the whole nation has access to the multifarious advantages of 5G.

Sanjiv Mehta, President, FICCI; Subhrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI; and other dignitaries were also present at the event.