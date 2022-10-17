UpScalio launches private label in gaming peripheral sector

Ecommerce roll-up company ﻿UpScalio﻿ has launched its private label for gaming peripherals under the brand name Archer Tech Labs. This will be the first private label launched by UpScalio which has a portfolio of 13 brands.

Built for gamers, Archer Tech Labs offers gaming accessories such as cooling pad, gaming mouse, gaming keyboard and a range of 12 accessories at competitive price points compared to international brands. The brand launched exclusively on Amazon with a set of 12 products.

“The manufacturing for the brand is done through third party manufacturers based out of China,” said Nitin Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at UpScalio.

Get connected to UpScalio

UpScalio expects the brand to generate Rs 20 crore in Annual Recurring Revenue, based on the demand.

“This is the first time we have decided to build a brand from scratch. Having worked on our existing brands, our teams are well-versed with the market segment which makes the decision-making faster,” said a spokesperson for UpScalio in a statement.

He added, “We identified a large selection gap for gamers and quickly built a unique product portfolio to service that. We will expand Archer to global markets such as the US and Middle East and debut it on other Indian marketplaces.”

Get connected to UpScalio

Founded in April 2021 by Gautam Kshatriya, Saaim Khan and Nitin Agarwal, UpScalio last raised $42.5 million in a Series A round led by Presight Capital in August, 2021. The company focuses on acquiring and scaling direct-to-consumer (D2C) in the utility sector.

Get connected to UpScalio