Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 8, 2023)

By Team YS
March 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 08 2023 11:27:37 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 8, 2023)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Emeritus joins hands with Vahani to offer scholarships worth Rs 1 Cr to young women

Edtech company Emeritus is launching a scholarship programme for young women through Vahani Scholarship, a non-profit organisation that educates students from less-privileged socio-economic backgrounds.

Under this partnership, the firm will offer scholarships totaling to Rs 1 crore to the alumni of Vahani Scholarship to access the education programmes it offers in partnership with global universities in varied fields including data analytics, digital marketing and technology.

In 2021, Emeritus had launched an initiative to offer scholarships to individuals and provide one-on-one mentorship to Vahani Scholarship alumnae where the former's team members provided guidance and advice to the mentees.

Over 10K women entrepreneurs dispense Rs 900 Cr in financial services in 2022-23: Study

A study on the financial consumption by women at retail stores done by PayNearby, a branchless banking and digital network, said more than 10,000 women entrepreneurs dispensed financial services worth over Rs 900 crore in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in FY23.

Over three-fourths of the female customers that availed basic banking services at PayNearby's outlets preferred biometric authentication to withdraw cash while nearly half (48%) of the women said they preferred dealing in cash for payments.

These findings were shared as part of an annual survey, the third edition of PayNearby Women Financial Index, to depict financial consumption by women at retail stores. This was released by the company in association with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub on Wednesday. The survey was conducted across more than 5,000 retail stores in the country.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India will go from a prepaid to a postpaid economy in the next 5 years: Nandan Nilekani

Mintifi raises $110M in Series D, Mitra secures early-stage funding

Mintifi raises $110M in Series D led by Premji Invest

Bengaluru-based buildAhome is helping build dream homes one step at a time

Daily Capsule
Fashion forward with Adwaita Nayyar
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Mintifi raises $110M in Series D, Mitra secures early-stage funding

GDP growth may print at about 4 % in Q4: Report

Google to offer fewer promotions to more senior positions this year: Report

Bridging the Gap: Bringing together women sales and business leaders for an evening of community building