Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 8, 2023)

Emeritus joins hands with Vahani to offer scholarships worth Rs 1 Cr to young women

Edtech company Emeritus is launching a scholarship programme for young women through Vahani Scholarship, a non-profit organisation that educates students from less-privileged socio-economic backgrounds.

Under this partnership, the firm will offer scholarships totaling to Rs 1 crore to the alumni of Vahani Scholarship to access the education programmes it offers in partnership with global universities in varied fields including data analytics, digital marketing and technology.

In 2021, Emeritus had launched an initiative to offer scholarships to individuals and provide one-on-one mentorship to Vahani Scholarship alumnae where the former's team members provided guidance and advice to the mentees.

Over 10K women entrepreneurs dispense Rs 900 Cr in financial services in 2022-23: Study

A study on the financial consumption by women at retail stores done by PayNearby, a branchless banking and digital network, said more than 10,000 women entrepreneurs dispensed financial services worth over Rs 900 crore in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in FY23.

Over three-fourths of the female customers that availed basic banking services at PayNearby's outlets preferred biometric authentication to withdraw cash while nearly half (48%) of the women said they preferred dealing in cash for payments.

These findings were shared as part of an annual survey, the third edition of PayNearby Women Financial Index, to depict financial consumption by women at retail stores. This was released by the company in association with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub on Wednesday. The survey was conducted across more than 5,000 retail stores in the country.