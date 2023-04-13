"Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Lesser-Known Facts About a Remarkable Leader"

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a towering figure in India's history, is widely known for his role in drafting the Indian Constitution and his relentless fight for social justice. However, there is much more to this exceptional leader and scholar that deserves attention. In this article, we will explore some lesser-known facts about Dr. Ambedkar, highlighting the diverse aspects of his remarkable life and contributions.

An Unwavering Pursuit of Knowledge:

Dr. Ambedkar's intellectual prowess is evident in his mastery of 64 subjects and knowledge of 9 languages, including Hindi, Pali, Sanskrit, English, French, German, Marathi, Persian, and Gujarati. He studied world religions for 21 years, comparing them in-depth. His thirst for knowledge led him to complete 8 years of studies at the London School of Economics in just 2 years and 3 months, often studying for 21 hours a day.

A Prolific Writer and Thinker:

Ambedkar authored numerous books and articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, economics, religion, and social reform. His book "Waiting for a Visa" is a textbook at Columbia University, and he was ranked first on the university's list of top 100 scholars in 2004. Furthermore, the highest number of songs and books written in the name of any leader worldwide is dedicated to Dr. Ambedkar.

A Champion of Workers' Rights:

Dr. Ambedkar's commitment to social justice extended to the realm of labor rights. As a policymaker, he reduced the working period from 12 to 8 hours during the 7th session of the Indian Labour Conference in 1942. He also instituted the "Revision of Scale of Pay," "Leave Benefit," and "Dearness Allowance" (DA) for workers.

Contributions to India's Financial System:

Dr. Ambedkar's expertise in economics played a significant role in the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 1st, 1935. His book "Problem of Rupee: Its Origin and Solutions" laid the foundation for the central banking institution and even provided suggestions on demonetization.

A Global Icon:

Dr. Ambedkar's influence extends beyond India. He is the only Indian with a statue alongside Karl Marx in the London Museum, and his name ranks fourth in Oxford University's list of the top 100 humanist people of the last 10,000 years, according to a global survey called "The Makers of the Universe."

A Pioneer in Advocacy:

Dr. Ambedkar was the first Indian to advocate for "Universal Adult Franchise" before the Southborough Commission. He was also the first lawyer from the backward class in India, breaking barriers and paving the way for many others.

A Lifelong Learner and Artist:

Ambedkar was not just an intellectual giant but also a talented painter. He made the first painting of Buddha with open eyes, deviating from the traditional portrayal of closed-eyed statues and paintings.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's life and work are a testament to his unwavering commitment to social justice, intellectual curiosity, and unparalleled dedication. As we uncover these lesser-known aspects of his remarkable journey, we gain a deeper understanding of the man who played an instrumental role in shaping modern India. His legacy continues to inspire generations and serve as a guiding light for a more just and equitable society.