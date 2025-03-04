Why Parle-G biscuits still cost Rs 5: A crunchy mystery!

Ah, Parle-G—the ultimate childhood biscuit that’s been a forever favourite, especially when paired with a steaming cup of chai! And let’s be honest, we’ve all had those moments of dipping it in plain water just to see how it tastes.

It’s more than just a biscuit; it’s a nostalgia-packed snack that holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians. But here’s the real head-scratcher, how on earth has Parle-G managed to stick to its iconic Rs 5 price tag for so many years, even as everything else around us gets more expensive?

Turns out, it’s a mix of clever business moves, super-efficient operations, and knowing exactly what we, the consumers, want. Let’s break it down!

Parle-G's 5 rupee secret: Unlocking the value

1. Parle-G's mass production

Parle-G is a big brand. With production numbers that could make your head spin, the company churns out biscuits on a massive scale. This huge volume gives Parle some serious bargaining power when it comes to raw materials.

Think of it like buying in bulk at a wholesale store, you get a better deal, right? The same logic applies here. By producing so much, Parle-G keeps its costs per unit super low, which is why it can stick to that Rs 5 price tag without breaking a sweat.

2. Shrinkflation strategy

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. While the price of a Parle-G packet has stayed at Rs 5, the amount of biscuits inside has shrunk. Back in the day, a Rs 5 pack gave you a hearty 100 grams of biscuit goodness. Fast forward to today, and you’re looking at around 55 grams.

This sneaky little move is called shrinkflation, and it’s how Parle-G manages to keep the price the same while dealing with rising costs. It’s like getting a smaller slice of cake but paying the same price, still satisfying, just a little less fulfilling.

2. The local advantage

Here’s another trick up Parle-G’s sleeve, it keeps things local. The brand sources its ingredients from domestic suppliers, which cuts down on transportation and import costs.

Plus, buying in bulk means even more savings and they’re not skimping on quality. As a result, they successfully sell a biscuit that’s both affordable and delicious, making it a win-win for everyone.

4. Efficient production line

Parle-G’s factories are like well-oiled machines. The brand uses advanced automation and super-efficient production processes to keep things running smoothly.

This means fewer labour costs, less waste, and a supply chain that’s tighter than your grip on a Parle-G biscuit during chai time. All this efficiency helps the company keep costs down while meeting the insane demand for its iconic biscuits.

5. Brand loyalty and market positioning

Parle-G isn’t just a biscuit, it’s a feeling for many. For millions of Indians, it’s a taste of childhood, a symbol of comfort, and a go-to snack that’s always there when you need it.

This emotional connection has built a level of brand loyalty that’s hard to beat. People trust Parle-G, and that trust allows the brand to keep its prices low without losing customers.

What's next for Parle-G?

Now, here’s where things get interesting. Even with all these smart strategies, the world keeps changing, and Parle-G isn’t immune to rising costs. A report by CNBC suggests that the brand might have to make some tough decisions. We are talking about further reductions in packet weight.

So, while the future might bring a few tweaks, one thing’s for sure, Parle-G isn’t going anywhere. It’s here to stay, just like our love for dunking it in chai or sneaking a pack for those cravings.

The takeaway

Parle-G's enduring Rs 5 price tag shows the brand's deep understanding of the Indian consumer. It's a story of genius business moves, a commitment to efficiency, and a sprinkle of nostalgia. From sourcing local ingredients to embracing the power of shrinkflation, Parle has cracked the code of delivering both value and taste. So, the next time you enjoy a Parle-G with your chai, appreciate the crunchy mystery behind its price!