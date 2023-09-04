Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

RBI allows banks to issue pre sanctioned credit on UPI

Banks will stipulate the terms and conditions of use of such credit lines, including credit limit, period of credit, rate of interest, etc.

Team YS14301 Stories
RBI allows banks to issue pre sanctioned credit on UPI

Monday September 04, 2023,

1 min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday asked banks to start providing a pre-sanctioned credit line on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to customers in a move that would expand the scope of the UPI payment system.

“Currently, savings account, overdraft account, prepaid wallets and credit cards can be linked to UPI. As announced, the scope of UPI is now being expanded by inclusion of credit lines as a funding account,” the central bank said in a statement. 

Under the facility, payments through a pre-sanctioned credit line issued by a Scheduled Commercial Bank to individuals, with prior consent of the individual customer, are enabled for transactions using the UPI system, it added. 

This means that if a customer has a pre-approved credit line of, says Rs 50,000, then it may be able to use it as a loan for payments (loan) on UPI. UPI transactions are enabled between deposit accounts at banks, sometimes intermediated by pre-paid instruments (PPI) including wallets.

Banks will stipulate the terms and conditions of use of such credit lines, including credit limit, period of credit, rate of interest, etc.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5