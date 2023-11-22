Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI

OpenAI has announced that it has reached an agreement with Altman, less than a week after he was ousted from the company.

Bhuvana Kamath44 Stories
Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI

Wednesday November 22, 2023,

2 min Read

Less than a week after letting go of Sam Altman, ﻿OpenAI﻿has now announced an agreement with Altman to reinstate him as CEO.

"We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this," said the company in a post on X.

Sam Altman confirmed the development on messaging platform X.

"I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. When I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and with Satya’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft."

Greg Brockman, Co-founder of OpenAI, posted on X and said, "Returning to OpenAI & getting back to coding tonight."

Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasised the importance of stable and effective governance on X.

"We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring Open AI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners," he said.

A report by Bloomberg on Tuesday (November 21) had hinted at ongoing discussions within the OpenAI board to bring back the top executive. The report mentioned talks between Altman, interim CEO Emmett Shear, and board member Adam D'Angelo.

In a dramatic development on Friday last week, Altman, the former president of Y Combinator, was dismissed from his role as CEO of OpenAI by the company's board of directors. At OpenAI, Altman was responsible for creations such as ChatGPT, GPT-4, and DALL-E 3.

Later, on Monday, Nadella announced that Altman and Brockman would lead a new advanced AI research team at Microsoft.

(The copy has been updated with new author and content)

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

IIT Bombay Students Craft 'World's First' Foldable Diamond E-Bike; Anand Mahindra Takes it for a Spin

3

life skills

The art of strategic thinking: 4 game-changing tactics

4

Startup Ecosystem

How italics is empowering the next wave of content marketing

5

AI Gen

Life is Your Personal Project: Embracing Napoleon Hill's Wisdom