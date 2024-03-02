Menu
News

Chimetech Holding divests 1% stake in Delhivery worth Rs 360 Cr

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 470.01 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 360.25 crore.

Press Trust of India8630 Stories
Chimetech Holding divests 1% stake in Delhivery worth Rs 360 Cr

Saturday March 02, 2024,

2 min Read

Chimetech Holding on Friday divested around 1% stake in logistics and supply chain firm ﻿Delhivery﻿ for Rs 360 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chimetech Holding Ltd sold more than 76.64 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.04% stake in Delhivery.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 470.01 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 360.25 crore.

As of December 2023, Chimetech Holding Ltd owned 1.31% shareholding in Delhivery.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

The scrip of Delhivery declined 1.78% to settle at Rs 464.70 apiece on the NSE.

In another bulk deal on the NSE, Amansa Holdings offloaded shares of pharmaceutical company Suven Pharmaceuticals for Rs 215 crore through an open market transaction.

Amansa Holdings sold 31.26 lakh shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals at an average price of Rs 689.19 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 215.48 crore, as per data.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable picked up 15.74 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 698.15 per piece.

This took the deal value to Rs 109.88 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Suven Pharmaceuticals shares could not be ascertained.

On Friday, shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals rallied 12.49% to close at Rs 708 apiece on the NSE.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

