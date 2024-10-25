Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

DPIIT partners with HCLSoftware in manufacturing incubation initiative

To support India's startup manufacturing ecosystem, the DPIIT is creating an environment where corporate houses play a pivotal role in incubating manufacturing startups.

Press Trust of India9851 Stories
DPIIT partners with HCLSoftware in manufacturing incubation initiative

Friday October 25, 2024 , 1 min Read

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday announced a strategic partnership with HCLSoftware for its manufacturing incubation initiative.

To support India's startup manufacturing ecosystem, the DPIIT is creating an environment where corporate houses play a pivotal role in incubating manufacturing startups.

Under the Startup India initiative, DPIIT has signed over 80 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry stakeholders to date.

"Startups will have access to the HCL SYNC program for global market exposure, allowing them to showcase their products and services worldwide, thus taking Indian innovation to an international audience," it said.

This initiative's objectives include developing Indian intellectual property by encouraging startups to create unique products and solutions, improving product quality and building a robust manufacturing ecosystem.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh said the move would help establish a sustainable manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

Sumeet K Jarangal, Director of Startup India, said the primary objective of this initiative is to boost India's manufacturing sector by empowering startups with cutting-edge digital technologies and providing access to global markets.

Edited by Suman Singh

  • Just In
  • DPIIT
  • HCL
  • manufacturing startup