Senior bureaucrat Arunish Chawla on Thursday took charge as the Secretary, Department of Revenue.

A 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, Chawla served as the Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers since November 1, 2023.

On Wednesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed Chawla as the Revenue Secretary.

A doctorate in Economics from the London School of Economics, Chawla served as the Managing Director of the Metro Rail Project Patna; and on Foreign Assignment through Department of Economic Affairs as the Senior Economist, International Monetary Fund.

He has also served as Minister (Economic), for the Embassy of India in Washington DC; and also as Joint Secretary in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, the finance ministry statement said.