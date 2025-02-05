Think of a busy AI lab where the air hums with energy, ideas fly faster than code compiles, and the walls are practically vibrating with creativity. Now, imagine the driving force behind this is not a team of seasoned Silicon Valley veterans, but a group of young, passionate, and unapologetically nerdy minds.

Sounds intriguing, right? Well, that’s exactly the vision DeepSeek’s CEO, Liang Wenfeng, is bringing to life.

In a world obsessed with experience, Liang is flipping the script. He’s not just hiring for skills; he’s hiring for spark. For curiosity. For that unquenchable thirst to question, explore, and create.

And guess what? It’s working. DeepSeek’s meteoric rise is proof that sometimes, the best way to predict the future is to empower those who aren’t afraid to reinvent it. So, what’s the team like behind DeepSeek’s success? Let’s find out!

Forget experience, embrace creativity: DeepSeek CEO

Liang Wenfeng has a bold philosophy that experience can sometimes be a double-edged sword. While seasoned professionals bring knowledge, they can also bring blind spots.

Speaking to 36Kr, a Chinese media outlet Liang said “But if you look at the long-term, experience is not that important. Basic skills, creativity, and passion are much more important.”

Think about it. Some of the most groundbreaking innovations from the iPhone to ChatGPT came from people who dared to think differently. At DeepSeek, Liang is betting on that same spirit of curiosity and imagination.

Passion over resume

DeepSeek doesn’t care about your fancy resume. What they care about is your passion and drive to learn and grow. This is where DeepSeek stands out: they are not hiring tech whizzes. Liang is actively recruiting philosophers, historians, and artists. Why? Because AI isn’t just about algorithms.

By blending tech with the humanities, DeepSeek is building AI systems that are smart but also ethical, empathetic, and culturally aware.

At DeepSeek, “nerdiness” is a badge of honour. It’s about being so passionate about your work that you lose track of time. It’s about geeking out over the tiniest details and celebrating every breakthrough, no matter how small.

This culture of nerdiness fosters collaboration and innovation. When everyone is genuinely invested in their work. Ideas flow freely, boundaries are pushed, and the impossible suddenly seems within reach.

The results speak for themselves. DeepSeek’s rapid growth—surpassing even ChatGPT in app downloads—is a testament to Liang’s hiring philosophy. By prioritising passion, creativity, and diversity, he’s built a team that’s not just keeping up with the AI race but leading it.

Liang himself is very demure

Wenfeng's leadership style markedly diverges from the flamboyant personas often associated with prominent Silicon Valley figures. Unlike Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Satya Nadella – giants in the AI race who frequently command headlines – Wenfeng prefers to let his work speak for itself.

According to a Fortune report, Wenfeng rarely gives interviews, limits his public appearances, and uses social as a platform to showcase DeepSeek's achievements. He's more focused on fostering a culture of innovation within his company than on cultivating a public image.

Wenfeng's emphasis on "nerdiness" has cultivated a unique and highly productive work environment. He values dedication, intellectual curiosity, and a genuine love for the challenges of AI.

The takeaway

Liang Wenfeng is proving that the future of AI is not only about algorithms it’s about people. It’s empowering young minds, embracing unconventional thinkers, and fostering a culture where passion and curiosity thrive.

So, the next time you hear someone say, “Experience is everything,” remember DeepSeek’s story. Sometimes, the most valuable assets aren’t found on a resume—they’re found in the spark of creativity and the courage to explore new horizons!