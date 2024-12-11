Windows 10 support is ending. Why should you upgrade to Windows 11 now?

Outdated PCs can put your business at risk and can leave your critical data vulnerable to threats and attacks. Don’t delay and act now. Join us for this Your Story exclusive online workshop to start preparing for Windows 10 end of support.

Date: December 20, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM-4:00 PM

Format: Online Webinar

Why start now?

A well-structured and phased approach ensures a smoother transition, minimizes disruptions, and maximizes the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 Pro.

In this webinar you will learn how to:

Assess your technical devices for Windows 11 Pro deployment.

Increase your competitive edge with performance and AI enhanced features in Windows 11 Pro.

Simplify deployment and ensure a smooth transition to Windows 11 Pro.

"With the Windows 10 End of Support moment, now is the time to move to Windows 11 with confidence,” - Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President, Consumer, CMO, Microsoft.

Don’t delay. Upgrade now to Windows 11 Pro.

Gain a competitive edge with AI-enhanced productivity and get powerful out-of-the-box security with new Windows 11 Pro devices- a reported 58% drop in security incidents.

How other organizations have successfully and easily upgraded to Windows 11

Thomas Kaiser, Technical Lead, IT at Klöckner Pentaplast, shares his experience on the fastest and easiest migration to Windows 11.

"It used to take an hour and a half or longer to collect a PC, reimage it with a new operating system, and configure it properly. Today's process requires only a few seconds for each device. Team members find a pop-up message that tells them Windows 11 Pro is ready to install, click on a button, and the upgrade happens while they're on break or in a meeting. It feels like magic."

This exclusive webinar will show and prepare you for an easy deployment roadmap to upgrade Windows 11 Pro.

Join Rajesh Sharma, Commercial Master Trainer, Microsoft on December 20 to understand how upgrading to AI-powered Window 11 devices can accelerate your business success.

Benefits of moving to Windows 11 Pro

Supercharge insights and efficiency: Achieve more with less time and effort using Microsoft Copilot for AI assistance, features to get organized in a snap, and performance to complete demanding workloads 42% faster on average 1 .

Achieve more with less time and effort using Microsoft Copilot for AI assistance, features to get organized in a snap, and performance to complete demanding workloads 42% faster on average . Protect against evolving threats: Windows is secure by design and secure by default, with layers of hardware backed protection for every face of business and a reported 62% drop in security incidents. 1

Windows is secure by design and secure by default, with layers of hardware backed protection for every face of business and a reported 62% drop in security incidents. Easier, cost-effective, and AI-ready IT: Optimize business operations using modern Windows 11 Pro PCs with a reported 25% faster deployment,1 automated updates, and granular control across apps, data, and AI.

Set the pace for faster performance: Make a bigger impact today with accelerated performance, all day battery life1 and optional NPU for new AI experiences. Options include Copilot+ PCs2 with more