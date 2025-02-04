Emerging tech themes in focus at DevSparks Pune 2025: Explore full list

On March 1, 2025, DevSparks will take place in Pune, where India's developer community will come together to showcase tech advancements and practical AI applications, as well as breakthrough achievements in cloud, cybersecurity, data, and automation.

Here's what's in store for devs:

The developer summit features interesting deep dives into GenAI, AI-driven cloud innovation, cybersecurity, and more, equipping developers with the knowledge and tools to build the next generation of digital solutions.

Here are some of the themes to watch out for:

Emerging technologies spotlight

The summit will explore emerging technologies such as blockchain, robotics, quantum computing, and spacetech, shedding light on how developers can build next-gen solutions.

Sessions on no-code and low-code platforms will highlight new ways to speed up app development, while discussions on upskilling and hiring in the tech industry will provide a roadmap for future growth.

Exploring the GenAI landscape

The summit will offer insights into how developers can leverage GenAI for both B2C and B2B applications, from AI-driven customer experiences to business automation.

Sessions will cover coding with AI assistants, the latest AI-powered developer tools, and multimodal AI, which integrates text, image, and voice processing. Expect case studies showcasing successful GenAI deployments and discussions on the future of AI-driven content creation.

Driving AI use cases

AI is transforming application development across industries. Be part of discussions on AI-powered app development, with use cases spanning fintech, ecommerce, agritech, and manufacturing, and how Edge AI and IoT are unlocking new efficiencies.

Sessions will also explore fine-tuning AI models for specific needs, optimising workflows, and how AI is driving internal efficiencies in software development, including for Indic language applications.

Powering AI at scale

As AI adoption grows, so does the demand for scalable infrastructure. This track will focus on India’s AI mission, the need for advanced cloud and chip architectures, and the tools enabling rapid deployment and scaling of AI models.

Developers will also gain insights into cybersecurity, data, and analytics innovations, as well as key discussions on AI ethics and fairness.

Securing the future with cybersecurity

With AI-driven threats on the rise, developers must build resilient systems with advanced threat detection and automated security workflows. Talks will cover AI-powered vulnerability management, how to balance privacy with innovation, and secure data handling in AI-driven applications.

Building next-gen clouds for the AI era

Cloud is the backbone of AI-driven innovation, and this track will highlight optimised infrastructure for AI workloads.

Developers will explore multi-cloud strategies, edge computing, and AI-driven cost optimisation. Sessions will also discuss how AI is shaping cloud-native application development, helping developers build more intelligent and scalable systems.

Data advantage: Unlocking real-time insights

From big data to smart data, this theme will focus on how developers can automate data processing, enhance governance, and use AI for real-time decision-making. Expect insights into automating data pipelines and leveraging AI for faster, more accurate insights.

Designing systems with IoT, AI, and security

With connected devices becoming more intelligent, developers must secure IoT ecosystems while leveraging AI for real-time applications, predictive maintenance, and anomaly detection. Sessions will highlight strategies for managing AI-powered connected devices, ensuring efficiency and security at scale.