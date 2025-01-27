Developers in Pune or Mumbai, this is for you!

DevSparks, YourStory's developer-focused summit, is set to continue its pan-India mission to empower developers to build an AI-first nation.

After successful editions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, DevSparks is now coming to Pune. It will bring together India's brightest tech talent, industry leaders, and innovators to shape the future of AI and emerging technologies.

When?

On March 1, 2025, DevSparks will take place in Pune, where India's developer community will come together to showcase AI advancements and practical AI applications, as well as breakthrough achievements in cloud, cybersecurity, data, and automation.

Across two previous editions, DevSparks welcomed over 2,000 developers in total, and featured prominent tech builders such as Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola; Pramod Varma, Co-Founder, FIDE & ex-Chief Architect, Aadhaar and India Stack; Surojit Chatterjee, Founder & CEO, Ema and more,

Why Pune?

Today, Pune has become a burgeoning hub for technology and innovation, which offers the ideal backdrop for DevSparks' next chapter.

With a strong developer community, thriving startups, and proximity to enterprise leaders, Pune promises a dynamic and engaging edition of DevSparks that resonates with the city's innovative spirit.

Developers can expect the event to offer deep-dive sessions, hands-on workshops, and masterclasses with prominent speakers, specially curated for the developer ecosystem in the following areas:

Powering AI at Scale : From optimised cloud infrastructures to scalable model deployment, this theme decodes the tools and frameworks needed to enable AI adoption.

: From optimised cloud infrastructures to scalable model deployment, this theme decodes the tools and frameworks needed to enable AI adoption. Emerging Technologies Spotlight : Discover the latest advancements in blockchain, robotics, quantum computing, and beyond—glimpse the technologies shaping tomorrow.

: Discover the latest advancements in blockchain, robotics, quantum computing, and beyond—glimpse the technologies shaping tomorrow. Exploring the GenAI Landscape : Dive into Generative AI tools, frameworks, and their transformative applications for enterprises and developers.

: Dive into Generative AI tools, frameworks, and their transformative applications for enterprises and developers. Data Advantage and Cybersecurity: Explore how smart data, governance frameworks, and real-time insights are driving decision-making and bringing about advanced threat detection and secure system architectures.

The summit will host over 500 carefully hand-picked participants, including India's top developers, technologists, tech builders, CXOs, enterprise leaders, and more. With Pune's thriving tech culture as a backdrop, DevSparks is the place to connect, collaborate, and ideate.

Why attend?

Are you one of India's top developers? Here's why India's top tech talent is coming to DevSparks Pune:

Solve real-world problems with AI: Decode how to apply AI tools and solutions to real-world scenarios in everyday tech environments.

Discover the latest tech advancements: Explore cutting-edge breakthroughs in not only AI but also other emerging technologies driving India’s tech revolution.

Foster app development with AI: Encourage specific collaboration and organise knowledge exchange to accelerate app innovation.

Learn, upskill, get hired: Build specific knowledge through deep-dive technical workshops and masterclasses, grow your skill set and find job opportunities at leading tech firms.

Mark your calendar for March 1, 2025, and be part of this transformative journey. Register here to attend.