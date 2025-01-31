President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government is working towards modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector while focusing on boosting farmers' income.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Murmu highlighted that India achieved a record foodgrain production of 332 million tonnes in 2023-24.

"Our aim is to achieve modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector," she said, adding that the government is dedicated to ensuring better returns for farmers.

The President mentioned that Rs 41,000 crore was distributed to millions of farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in recent months. She also mentioned the approval of Tribuvan Sahakai University to promote prosperity through cooperatives.

"In recent years, cooperative societies have also expanded in urban areas. Various initiatives taken for economic empowerment of the cooperative sector are creating numerous employment opportunities," she said.

The year 2025 is being celebrated as the International Year of Cooperatives, and India will play a significant role in this global initiative.

Among key initiatives, Murmu highlighted the approval of a National Mission on Oilseeds to boost production and achieve self-reliance in edible oils. The agri-infrastructure fund scheme has been expanded to strengthen farm infrastructure nationwide, which is expected to generate rural employment.

The government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for both rabi and kharif crops, spending three times more funds in the last decade on wheat, pulses, oilseeds, and coarse cereals.

In recent developments, 109 high-yield, climate-resilient, and bio-fortified seed varieties have been made available to farmers in the last six months. A special package with additional subsidy has been announced for making DAP fertilisers affordable.

The President also mentioned that 11 Integrated Aqua Parks are being established for the promotion of aquaculture. The launch of Mission Mausam with a Rs 2,000-crore outlay would benefit farmers.

She further said the government has made headway on two historic river interlinking projects to provide irrigation and drinking water in the drought-affected areas of the country.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project, with a cost of over Rs 44,000 crore, will benefit millions of people in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The revised Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project will address irrigation and drinking water needs in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. An additional Rs 12,000 crore has been sanctioned to expedite the completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.