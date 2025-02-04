Meet the five entrepreneurs leading India’s business transformation

New Delhi [India], January 31: India’s entrepreneurial landscape is thriving with visionary leaders driving transformative change across diverse industries. From revolutionizing manufacturing processes to reshaping digital marketing, these entrepreneurs are not only building successful businesses but also contributing to the country’s economic growth and global presence. In this listicle, we spotlight the remarkable achievements and impactful journeys of five such trailblazers who are shaping India’s business future—each with their own unique vision, expertise, and commitment to innovation.

Prateek Tosniwal, Partner at MICS International, Founder at IVY Growth Associates

Prateek Tosniwal is a dynamic entrepreneur, international tax and corporate structuring advisor, succession planning expert, angel investor, and mentor—deeply committed to the power of giving. Beginning his career in tax and finance, he transitioned into investing and founded IVY Growth Associates in 2021. Through his expertise and vast network, he has supported over 250 global enterprises across the UK, UAE, US, Singapore, and India.

As a mentor, Prateek is dedicated to guiding entrepreneurs and sharing his insights. He has co-authored The Angel Investor’s Toolkit and Fundraising Framework, equipping aspiring investors with practical knowledge. His journey from Chartered Accountant to a leading investor embodies his philosophy: “If you are not failing, you are not growing.” His work reflects a commitment to resilience, continuous growth, and giving back to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education

Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education, is a visionary entrepreneur with an engineering degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Her leadership is marked by a strong combination of innovation, strategic foresight, and a relentless focus on student success.

She fosters a culture of continuous improvement, ensuring that Azent stays ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving edtech landscape.

Under her leadership, Azent has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing edtech companies, offering a comprehensive platform for Indian students aspiring to study abroad. Azent stands out for its student-centric approach, holistic guidance, expert counselling, transparent practices, and a dedicated test prep vertical, seamlessly blending technology with education to empower students.

Milap Chand Jain, Founder, Biocon Electric Private Limited

Milap Chand Jain, the visionary founder of Biocon Electric Private Limited, boasts over 36 years of experience in the electrical and electronic industry. Starting his entrepreneurial journey in 1982 with a small trading company, he, alongside his four brothers – Praveen, Prakash, Ranjeet, Vikram, and Vanigota – transformed the business into one of India’s leading manufacturers of electrical products. Under his leadership, Biocon Electric became India’s largest and Asia’s second-largest brand of PVC insulation tapes. Known for his strategic foresight and focus on innovation, quality, and eco-friendly solutions, Mr. Jain has guided the company’s growth from a modest 2,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility to five state-of-the-art units spanning 160,000 sq. ft., with plans to expand to 300,000 sq. ft. in the coming fiscal year. With 12 branch offices across India, Biocon Electric aims to expand to 18, targeting a turnover of ₹2000 crore by 2030.

Saurabh V. Gosain, Founder, Excel Range Media

Saurabh V. Gosain, founder of Excel Range Media, has over a decade of experience in digital marketing, empowering more than 100 businesses to achieve remarkable growth and success. His strategic approach has helped transform companies into well-established brands, driving millions in revenue by enhancing online presence, generating leads, and maximizing ROI. Passionate about knowledge sharing, Saurabh conducts training sessions across colleges in Delhi and NCR, offering valuable insights into digital marketing trends, strategies, and practical applications. Through his innovative approach and deep industry expertise, he continues to shape the digital marketing landscape, helping businesses thrive and inspiring the next generation of marketers to succeed in a competitive world.

Dr. Y Madhu Sudhan Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Bell Pharma Group

Dr. Y Madhu Sudhan Reddy is a renowned serial entrepreneur and social activist from South India, serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of Bell Pharma Group. With a Business Management degree from IIM Kashipur, he led Bell Pharma to success, focusing on research, innovation, and quality in pharmaceuticals, skincare, and oral liquid dosages. Dr. Reddy also expanded into cosmetics through Archeesh Healthcare and oncology via Ciro Pharma. Actively involved in social work, he supports the Indian Red Cross Society. Driven by a vision of healthy aging, he is expanding globally while prioritizing humanity over profits.