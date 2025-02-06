Meet Mithra Kosur Venuraju: Balancing scalability, resilience, and inclusivity at Atlassian

Behind the technical brilliance of Mithra Kosur Venuraju, Head of Engineering, Jira Issue Domain at Atlassian, lies a story of curiosity, passion, and a relentless drive to innovate. Mithra grew up in a family that deeply valued curiosity and learning. Her father, a college professor, instilled a deep appreciation for education, but Mithra’s childhood dreams were anything but conventional. She envisioned herself as everything from an astronomer to a newsreader, a dancer, and even a teacher. It wasn’t until her fascination with video games like Mario and Aladdin took hold that her true path began to emerge.

For young Mithra, these games were more than just entertainment. They were windows into a realm of endless possibilities. Each gaming session sparked questions about the intricate mechanics behind the visuals. This curiosity set her on a path towards computer science, culminating in a bachelor’s degree in the field and a master’s in computer applications. Armed with this strong academic foundation, Mithra embarked on a journey fuelled by a desire to build, innovate, and make a difference.

From the US to India: Bridging cultures and teams

Mithra’s career journey took her across borders, with 16 years spent in the United States before returning to India. The shift wasn’t just geographical but cultural, offering her a unique perspective on global collaboration.

“Having lived in the US for so long, I experienced the nuances that make each culture unique—whether it’s the way we approach work, the things that interest us, or how we engage with topics like sports or politics. But at the end of the day, the goal is the same: creating value through our work,” Mithra explains.

Her experience managing remote, cross-functional, and cross-geographical teams has shaped her leadership philosophy. Mithra emphasises the importance of alignment, communication, and collaboration. “It’s crucial to be clear about the overarching goals and the roles everyone plays in achieving them. Once that clarity is established, it’s about communicating effectively—not just upward to leadership but also to the next level, so the entire team understands the vision and is motivated to march forward.”

Finding a home at Atlassian: A perfect match of values

Mithra’s journey from a curious child to being part of Engineering leadership at Atlassian has been anything but linear. It was, however, deeply intentional. Her professional choices were guided by a desire to solve real-world problems and to continuously learn.

"Throughout my journey, I have been committed to continuous learning and professional development, focusing on areas such as technology, people management, and the cultivation of a collaborative culture," she explains.

Her ability to balance technical expertise with a talent for nurturing teams has been a hallmark of her career, making her an invaluable asset wherever she has worked.

At Atlassian, Mithra found a perfect alignment of her personal values with the company’s mission. “It’s rare to find a place that doesn’t just encourage innovation but also ensures that the innovation is inclusive and impactful,” she shares.

Leading with vision and impact

Mithra has been with Atlassian for less than a year now but she has already made a significant impact. Leading engineering teams focused on scalability and system resilience, she has been instrumental in delivering solutions that meet the demands of a global user base.

“Our focus has been on building systems that not only solve today’s problems but are also future-proof. It’s about balancing immediate needs with long-term vision,” she shares.

As part of the Jira team, Mithra plays an important role in shaping one of Atlassian’s flagship products. She concentrates on the ‘issue domain’, which accounts for a vast majority of Jira’s usage. Her efforts have led to significant advancements, including simplifying user experiences and addressing long-standing pain points—changes that are already making a tangible difference for users worldwide.

At the heart of this impact lies Atlassian’s unique approach to innovation. The company is at the forefront of integrating AI into its product ecosystem, exemplified by innovations like Rovo, an AI-driven agent designed to streamline workflows. “AI has become a vital part of our daily lives,” Mithra notes. “Atlassian is continuously exploring ways to intertwine AI with customer challenges, creating meaningful solutions that truly resonate.”

A defining moment in Mithra’s leadership journey was her drive to elevate the organization’s culture of experimentation, making small, iterative progress the new norm. Mithra explains, “We identified a group of individuals who could collaborate effectively and expedite our efforts. We established a virtual team consisting of approximately 10 members, with the intention of scaling this approach throughout the entire organization.”

“We wanted to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and validate assumptions quickly by testing ideas early to avoid investing time and resources in solutions that aren't viable. This helped gather quantitative data and use insights to improve the product.”

To do this, Mithra spearheaded a hackathon focused on experimentation and continuous learning. “We wanted to take the lessons from the virtual team and expand it to a broader group—about 100 people,” she adds. “We put in the groundwork and came together for an Intentional Team Gathering (ITG), where over two days, cross-functional teams from design, product managers, and engineering worked together. By the end of the hackathon, we had 14 experiments almost ready for production—experiments that would have normally taken us weeks to accomplish. This was a huge cultural shift for us as an organization.” ITGs focus on creating meaningful opportunities for employees to connect beyond the scope of work through events, on-sites, and social gatherings, thereby fostering a sense of belonging and connectedness.

Beyond technical achievements, she has championed initiatives that promote inclusivity and psychological safety, understanding that diverse teams yield better outcomes. “It’s not just about what we build; it’s about how we build it, ensuring that every voice is heard and valued in the process. Diverse teams lead to better outcomes, and that’s something I’ve always been passionate about,” she adds.

"One thing I’ve come to value deeply is the support system here at Atlassian. Leaders and peers alike are always ready to guide and collaborate," she explained. "It’s rare to find an organisation where mentorship and mutual support are so embedded in the culture."

Her philosophy of continuous learning and resourcefulness guides her contributions at Atlassian. “It’s about understanding the lay of the land, pushing boundaries, and finding creative ways to overcome challenges—even if it means taking unconventional routes."

Building a culture of flexibility and support

Atlassian stands out as a workplace that values inclusivity, innovation, and adaptability, particularly for women in tech. Mithra spoke about how Atlassian fosters a people-first culture with generous parental leave policies, mental well-being support, and the flexibility of remote work. These features not only make it easier for women to balance professional and personal responsibilities but also make Atlassian an attractive destination for technologists worldwide.

"One of the great things about Atlassian is its flexibility of remote work," she shared. "In a city like Bangalore, where travel can be a significant challenge, the option to work remotely is a welcome relief. It allows us to focus on delivering results without the daily grind of commuting."

Yet, while remote work offers undeniable benefits, Mithra stresses the importance of breaking down silos and fostering collaboration through Atlassian’s policy of “Intentional Team Gatherings.” These thoughtfully designed in-person meetings and events help teams build social capital and strengthen relationships that digital interactions alone can’t achieve.

“Building social capital through in-person connections is vital. While we have the right tools in place like Slack and Loom to empower distributed work, we also create opportunities for teams to come together in person to build connections and strengthen relationships that digital interactions alone can't achieve,” Mithra explains. By striking a balance between the efficiency of remote work and the human connection of intentional in-person interactions, Atlassian ensures its teams remain aligned, engaged, and motivated across time zones.

Mithra has also made significant contributions to the company’s culture and initiatives. She highlighted her involvement in programs like She Talks Tech, Manager Circles, and Tech Nexus, where she has collaborated with leaders and teams to foster knowledge-sharing and community building. She Talks Tech, launched in 2019, is a flagship event series that empowers underrepresented groups (URG) in tech across India. Mithra played a key role as a speaker and participant in its fifth virtual edition, fostering learning and networking among women in tech.

Through Tech Nexus, a monthly engineering meet-up series, she has contributed to showcasing the impactful engineering work driven by Atlassian’s teams in India. The initiative aims to inspire and attract top engineering talent by highlighting the exciting and innovative projects led by the company.

In addition, her role in Manager Circles has supported managers in enhancing their craft through mentorship from senior leaders and collaboration with peers, fostering leadership excellence within the engineering organization.

Driving innovation with metrics and AI

As Mithra looks ahead, she is excited about the future of Atlassian’s approach to innovation. She sees the integration of metrics and data-driven decisions as a major focus. "Experimentation and using quantitative data will be key to making informed decisions," she shares. She is committed to weaving AI into the company’s ways of working, fostering a culture of experimentation, and constantly pushing the envelope on what can be achieved.

Mithra is driving a shift toward a more agile and culturally adaptive approach, enabling teams to collaborate more effectively. Her passion for integrating AI stems from a dedication to addressing customer challenges and enhancing developer productivity. By focusing on metrics and fostering a culture of experimentation, Mithra champions continuous learning at Atlassian. This approach fuels innovation and ensures Atlassian remains adaptable.

Advice for aspiring women in tech

Mithra is candid about the challenges women face in the tech industry, but her message to aspiring professionals is one of optimism and determination. “Don’t let fear of failure or societal expectations hold you back. Technology is for everyone, and your voice matters,” she advises.

She talks about the importance of setting clear goals and being resourceful in achieving them. “Have a goal in mind and see how you can reach that goal. Even if you don’t have a North Star, at least set a one-year or two-year goal and work towards it. Don’t let obstacles stop you. Try your best, persist, and be resourceful to get there,” she says.

Above all, she advocates the value of continuous learning and adaptability. “Always be curious and committed to consistent learning, especially in the fast-evolving tech industry. Upskilling is crucial to stay relevant, whether you’re aiming for a leadership position or thriving in any role,” she shares.

Engineering a future with Atlassian

Leaders like Mithra embody Atlassian’s culture of innovation, inclusivity, empathy, and purpose. For India’s engineering talent, which increasingly seeks impactful work and a supportive environment, Atlassian stands out. Its inclusive culture and cutting-edge projects provide a platform for individuals to grow, collaborate, and create transformative solutions.

Are you ready to redefine collaboration and build the future of work? Explore Atlassian’s open roles today and join a workplace where your talent meets purpose.