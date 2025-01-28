Navigating beauty regulations: How Indian makeup and skincare brands ensure compliance

The Indian beauty and personal care market has made significant strides. It is valued at $21 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10-11% over the next five years, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Indian brands are now attempting to cater to people's needs concerning skincare and makeup options in innovative yet sustainable ways. However, it comes with its setbacks, especially in adhering to regulations. With these regulations in place, Indians are practically locked in a maze where little freedom exists concerning consumer safety, ingredient safety and labelling, while stringent rules leave out states in the competition.

Understanding beauty regulations in India

Regulation of cosmetics and personal care chemicals in India is undertaken by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940 and subsequent rules and regulations, such as the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules of 1945. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the principal regulatory body to safeguard, assure safety and efficacy, and maintain the quality of cosmetic products in the country.

The FDA also keeps a close check on certain products, such as skin-lightening agents, hair dyes, and sunscreens, and they are regulated on a more strict basis. Small beauty brands have to guarantee that their products fulfil these regulatory requirements to avoid sanctions and product withdrawals.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Also Read The future of aesthetic medicine

Product safety and ingredient transparency

The safety of cosmetic products happens to be one of the priorities for Indian regulators. Indian beauty brands that promote natural or clean beauty should comply with the standards laid down by the FDA, including the safety of ingredients used in innards for the purpose intended.

In addition, the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules state that no ingredient listed in a cosmetic should produce any harmful health effects for humans. Thus, any cosmetic product having any ingredient that is banned or restricted by any authority will be subjected to recall and may cause further legal action against the brand.

Indian brands have to go through extensive testing of their products to ensure full compliance in such terms as safety testing (patch tests for skin sensitivities), stability testing, and final confirmation of the shelf life. Also, to note, several Indian brands put value on ingredient transparency as they would include all components in their formulations; this is not only in line with the rising demand for cruelty-free and vegan products in the market but also thrives on trust with the consumer.

Manufacturing and supply chain compliance

Many Indian beauty brands have a third-party manufacturing setup for their products. Compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) by a manufacturer's site, as prescribed by the FDA, is crucial in ensuring the product's safety along with regulatory compliance. The FDA's GMP requirements cover various aspects of production, including the sourcing of raw materials, quality control processes, sanitation, and packaging, ensuring that the products meet safety standards and are of high quality.

India has a law concerning the import of cosmetic products. The majority of brands must register the products with the FDA after importing them to India and ensure compliance with safety and quality standards. This includes adherence to guidelines regarding the ingredient's use in products, labelling, and packaging.

Indian brands need to be careful of the legislation on their packaging about product quality and contamination. Such packaging materials make contact with a product; therefore, they should be tested for effects on product safety before their final use in cosmetics.

Regulatory challenges

Indian beauty brands aiming to expand beyond the Indian market face additional regulatory challenges. Each country has its own set of cosmetic regulations, and brands must be aware of these when selling internationally.

For example, a product that is compliant with Indian regulations may not meet the requirements of markets like the European Union or the United States, where the standards can be more stringent. Brands seeking to expand internationally may need to hire regulatory consultants to navigate the various rules and ensure compliance in each new market.

In India’s rapidly growing beauty sector, compliance with regulatory standards is not just a legal necessity but also a critical factor in building consumer trust. Indian makeup and skincare brands must navigate a complex landscape of safety regulations, ingredient guidelines, and labelling requirements set by the FDA. By ensuring product safety, maintaining transparency with consumers, and following manufacturing and labelling standards, Indian brands can establish themselves as reliable, safe, and ethical choices for beauty-conscious consumers. Compliance with these regulations not only protects the brand from legal risks but also helps foster a loyal customer base that values quality, safety, and authenticity.

(Mihir Jain is the Sales and Marketing Director at Insight Cosmetics, a leading brand in the cosmetics industry.)