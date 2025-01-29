ShareChat opens AI centre in Singapore to reach regional talent

Homegrown social media company ShareChat has opened its AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore. This is the third centre ShareChat has opened outside India; it previously opened centres in the US and UK.

According to a statement, the new centre is expected to help ShareChat reach a larger network of AI talent in the region to build a technology stack.

“With the new AI Centre of Excellence, ShareChat aims to strengthen its AI models, develop ML models to personalise content for each user, and optimise ad targeting while ensuring delivery of authentic user-generated content,” the company said.

ShareChat plans to expand its team to over 30 members in the next three years. ShareChat and its short video venture, Moj, have a cumulative reach of over 325 million users and operate in 15 Indian languages. The Singapore centre will assist ShareChat in developing an advanced recommendation system.

ShareChat CEO Ankush Sachdeva said, “We are looking forward to collaborating with related government agencies, institutes of higher learning in Singapore, and other corporations for knowledge-sharing and talent development programs. Singapore’s AI Centre of Excellence will facilitate knowledge exchange between our existing AI teams in India, the US, and the UK, who have extensive experience in this ever-evolving industry.”

ShareChat’s AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore will be headed by its newly appointed CTO, Nitin Jain. He has previously worked in companies including Tokopedia, Gojek, and TikTok.