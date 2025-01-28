Veloce Opportunities Fund has crossed Rs 140 crore in commitments, including a Rs 40 crore green shoe option.

The SEBI-registered Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), launched by Veloce Fintech, is a part of the Lemon Group. The fund is targeting a total corpus of Rs 200 crore, which it aims to close in the coming months, said a statement by the company.

Focused on providing venture debt and pre-IPO funding to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the fund aims to bridge the gap between growth capital requirements and structured investment opportunities, the statement added.

“With the Veloce Opportunities Fund, we are addressing a critical gap in the market by providing MSMEs with venture debt and pre-IPO funding that supports their growth journeys,” said Nirav Jogani, Founder, Veloce Fintech.

According to the company, the fund, which targets more than 20 companies, seeks businesses with clear growth trajectories, robust governance practices, and scalable models.

Being sector agnostic, it supports enterprises in diverse fields such as manufacturing, technology, real estate, healthcare, and services, the company added.

The fund uses a systematic, tech-driven approach to identify high-potential companies, evaluating financial performance, innovation, and market potential.

The fund aims for 18%+ returns, and “given its pre-ponderance on debt, regular interest income and quicker cash flows from investments, the fund expects a higher level of consistency in payouts with lower volatility of returns,” the company said.

“By leveraging our centralised investment dashboard, we are ensuring unparalleled transparency and efficiency for our investors, offering real-time updates and insights into fund performance,” said Jogani.

“This structured and data-driven approach enables us to unlock value not only for our stakeholders but also for India’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, which is poised for significant growth in the coming years,” he added.