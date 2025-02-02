In a development that could redefine the future of cancer diagnostics, two Bengaluru-based innovators—Dr. Narayana Subramaniam, a head and neck surgical oncologist, and Dr. Hardik Pandya, an engineer-scientist from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)—have introduced a portable device capable of detecting cancer in just two minutes. With global recognition and a recent $2.4 million grant from the U.S. National Institutes of Health, this groundbreaking technology is poised to make cancer screening faster, more affordable, and more accessible to those who need it most.

The Vision Behind the Innovation

Seven years ago, the two visionaries identified a glaring gap in cancer screening, particularly in India’s rural areas, where millions lack access to timely diagnostic services. Traditional diagnostic systems require expensive infrastructure, specialised pathologists, and lengthy lab testing times—resources that are scarce in low-income and underserved regions. This realisation drove their collaboration to develop a portable cancer detection device, with oral cancer as the initial focus due to its high prevalence in India.

This is not just another piece of medical equipment; it’s a testament to the power of innovation. By marrying science with purpose, they’ve created a technology that could democratise healthcare in ways previously thought impossible.

How Does the 2-Minute Cancer Detection Work?

The device utilises cutting-edge imaging technology and artificial intelligence to identify cancerous cells rapidly. Here’s a simplified breakdown of its process:

Cell Imaging: The device scans cells taken from a patient’s body, often from easily accessible areas like the mouth for oral cancer detection. AI-Powered Analysis: The scanned images are processed through an AI-based algorithm designed to differentiate between normal and abnormal cells with high accuracy. Remote Access Capability: The device digitises images locally, which can be transmitted over the internet for expert analysis when required, making it highly suitable for use in remote areas.

The entire screening process takes only a few minutes, delivering results that could otherwise take days in traditional systems.

Affordable, Portable, and Scalable

What makes this innovation truly remarkable is its potential to overcome the financial and logistical barriers in cancer diagnosis. Traditional cancer scanners can cost over ₹1 crore (approximately $120,000), putting them out of reach for many hospitals and clinics, especially in rural India. In contrast, this new device costs just one-tenth of that price, making it a viable option for widespread adoption.

Its portability allows it to be taken to even the most remote locations, providing lifesaving diagnostic capabilities to communities that have long been neglected by mainstream healthcare systems. The device’s affordability doesn’t compromise its accuracy, as early trials have shown it to be on par with conventional high-end diagnostic systems.

Broader Implications: Not Just Oral Cancer

While its initial application focuses on detecting oral cancer, the device holds the potential to expand its scope to screen for other types of cancers, including breast and cervical cancers. This versatility, coupled with AI’s evolving capabilities, could soon enable comprehensive cancer screenings in primary healthcare settings.

Global Recognition and What’s Next

With a $2.4 million grant secured, the innovators are now focused on conducting large-scale clinical trials and exploring mass production. The duo is in discussions with Indian government bodies to integrate the device into public healthcare systems, starting with government hospitals. This initiative could have a profound impact on India’s fight against cancer by promoting early detection, which is crucial to improving survival rates.