Shadowfax appoints three independent directors to focus on governance

Third-party logistics player ﻿Shadowfax﻿ on Tuesday said it appointed Bijou Kurien, Ruchira Shukla, and Pirojshaw Sarkari as independent directors on its board to strengthen its focus on governance, industry expertise, and operational excellence.

“These appointments mark a significant milestone in Shadowfax’s journey. Bijou, Ruchira, and Phil bring deep industry experience and strategic insights that align with our vision to redefine third-party logistics (3PL) in India. Their guidance will be invaluable as we continue to lead the logistics sector,” Abhishek Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Shadowfax, said in a statement.

Kurien brings over 35 years of experience in FMCG, consumer durables, and retail. As a founding member of Titan Industries and Reliance Retail, he played a key role in building and scaling multibillion-dollar businesses.

Ruchira Shukla is the co-founder and managing partner of Synapses and has over 25 years of experience in venture capital, private equity, strategy consulting, and investment banking across India, the US, and Europe. Previously, she led disruptive tech investments in South Asia at IFC, with expertise in climate tech, healthtech, B2B ecommerce, and edtech.

A chartered accountant, Pirojshaw Sarkari (Phil) has played a key role in launching UPS in India, led Mahindra Logistics to become a top 3PL firm with a successful IPO, and served as the CEO of Gati Allcargo.





Last month, the company acquired CriticaLog, a premium logistics firm, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2015 by Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Praharsh Chandra, and Gaurav Jaithliya, Shadowfax is aiming for a Rs 3,000 crore IPO later this year, as per media reports.