IoT and AI-driven commercial HVAC automation provider ﻿75F﻿ on Tuesday raised $45 million in a Series B funding round led by Accurant International's Net Zero Alliance, with participation from Carrier Global Corporation, Climate Investment, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Next47, and WIND Ventures.





The company will use the fresh capital to expand operations and enhance its AI-driven platform, Saffron AI, which debuted in 2023. The startup aims to scale its solutions for multi-site portfolios, including offices, retail chains, school districts, municipalities, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities.

"75F's technology addresses a critical gap in the market. By making building automation accessible to properties of all sizes, we're accelerating the path to grid-connected buildings and bringing widespread energy efficiency in the commercial sector,” said Bahman Hoveida, Founder of Accurant International.

Carrier Ventures' investment in the Minnesota-based startup aligns with the early 2024 launch of Carrier ClimaVision and the company's long-standing focus on sustainable solutions that enhance energy and reduce carbon emissions.

"Our partnership with 75F reflects our belief in their innovation and expertise,” said Mead Rusert, Vice President of Carrier Building Technologies. He added, “Their work in next-generation technologies, including AI, aligns with our strategic vision. Together, we aim to enhance building automation, benefiting our customers and reinforcing our industry leadership."

Founded in 2012 by Deepinder Singh and Pankaj Chawla, 75F develops and manufactures IoT-based building management systems. With over 1,800 installations across nine countries, the company provides smart sensors and controls, leveraging IoT, cloud computing, and machine learning for data-driven building intelligence.

"This investment validates our mission to make smart buildings easy. We're proving that sophisticated energy management can be both powerful and user-friendly, opening doors for businesses of all sizes to capture immediate comfort and energy savings," said Deepinder Singh, Founder and CEO of 75F.