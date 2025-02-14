Almonds Ai Secures Rs 16 Cr from Haldiram’s Promoters, JIIF

AI-driven engagement solutions provider ﻿Almonds Ai﻿ has raised Rs 16 crore in a funding round led by Haldiram’s and ﻿Jito Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF)﻿. The round also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, Ever Grow Capital, Nine ALPS, and prominent industry leaders, including Hemant Jain (MD, KLJ Group & President, PHDCCI) and Nitin Jain (Co-founder, OfBusiness).





The fresh capital will be utilised to fuel R&D initiatives, expand the team, and enhance product offerings.





Founded in 2020 by Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, the startup leverages AI technology to transform brand engagement with distribution networks, offering solutions that drive engagement, education, and rewards for retailers, dealers, and influencers.





“At Haldiram’s, we have always believed in investing in ideas that create real impact. Almonds Ai’s innovative approach to channel partner engagement is transforming the industry. We see immense potential in their platform as it aligns with our vision of delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairman & MD, Haldiram’s.





The startup’s flagship Channelverse ecosystem and Green Loyalty programmes aim to set new benchmarks in AI-driven loyalty management and sustainability, helping businesses foster data-driven relationships with their distribution networks.





"JITO-JIIF is committed to supporting businesses that leverage technology to bring transformative change. Almonds Ai is revolutionizing channel engagement with AI-powered solutions that drive efficiency and scalability. We believe this investment will help them expand their reach and create a lasting impact across industries" said Sagar Gosalia, COO, JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation.





Almonds Ai currently has a network of over 100 distribution-led organisations and 6 million channel partners, including retailers, dealers, and professionals like drivers, painters, and mechanics, with a focus on expanding its presence in the channel loyalty sector.





“This funding marks a pivotal moment for Almonds Ai as we expand our AI-driven engagement solutions. It will allow us to scale operations, enter global markets, and empower businesses with tools that foster meaningful, long-term relationships with their channel partners,” said Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, Co-founders, Almonds Ai.