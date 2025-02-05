Apex Kidney Care bags $9M funding from Blue Earth Capital AG

Dialysis service provider ﻿Apex Kidney Care﻿ (AKC) on Wednesday said it secured a $9 million investment in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from Blue Earth Capital AG for an undisclosed equity stake.

The Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) portfolio company aims to enhance accessible, high-quality kidney care in India with the raised capital, it said in a statement.

“Together with TCHF and BlueEarth, we will continue our mission to expand and strengthen our comprehensive ecosystem for kidney disease patients… We remain committed to driving growth by enhancing accessibility, with a strong focus on automation and quality,” said Dr Shrirang Bichu, Co-founder of AKC.

“We will achieve this by collaborating with like-minded clinicians and hospitals, as well as partnering with government through PPP programs,” he added.

TCHF had invested an equivalent amount in AKC, through a similar equity investment last year.

“We are pleased to partner with Blue Earth Capital, our key Limited Partner, to facilitate a co-investment in a TCHF portfolio company. This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to meeting the growing need for accessible, high-quality dialysis care in India. Co-investments remain a vital part of TCHF’s strategy, providing portfolio companies with enhanced access to growth capital and opportunities,” said Visalakshi Chandramouli, Managing Partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II.

“By focusing on semi-urban and rural areas in India, AKC addresses a critical gap in healthcare delivery… Through this investment, we are partnering with a mission-driven organisation, while creating meaningful social impact by improving access to life-saving dialysis treatment for underserved populations,” said Rohan Ghose, Director of Private Equity Partnerships at BlueEarth.