Audio stories platform Velvet on Wednesday said it has onboarded actor Pankaj Tripathi as a co-founder, as it looks to expand its user base with cinematic audio content.

Founded in 2024, the Mumbai-based company counts actor and dialogue coach Vikas Kumar, Akshat Saxena, Varad Bhatnagar, and Sharib Khan as co-founders, along with Tripathi.

The platform offers oral storytelling—predominantly in Hindi—through its app and distribution partners like Josh App in India and Future Today Group in the US, garnering over one million listeners. It is also available on its web platform and iOS and Android apps, with around 10,000 listeners.

"What excites me the most is the opportunity to connect with audiences worldwide and share stories that are uniquely Indian yet universally relatable. This platform is not just about entertainment; it’s about preserving and promoting the art of storytelling in a way that resonates with modern listeners. I believe that audio has the power to evoke emotions in a way that’s different from visual mediums," said Pankaj Tripathi, Co-founder of Velvet.

It also plans to add content in English and other regional languages, besides expanding to other geographies.