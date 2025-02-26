When you hear the name Nokia, the first thing that likely comes to mind is mobile phones—especially those legendary, indestructible devices that defined an era. But while Nokia was once synonymous with mobile innovation, the brand has significantly evolved beyond the consumer electronics space. Today, Nokia is a powerhouse in various industries, leveraging its technological expertise in ways that might surprise you.

Here are five unexpected things Nokia manufactures beyond mobile phones:

1. 5G Infrastructure and Networking Solutions

Nokia leads in 5G technology, building infrastructure for next-gen networks with base stations, routers, and advanced telecom solutions for faster, more reliable connectivity. Partnering with global telecom giants and governments, Nokia drives 5G deployment, leveraging cloud networking, automation, and AI to stay at the forefront of telecommunications.

Beyond Earth, Nokia is extending its networking expertise to the Moon. The company has partnered with NASA to deploy a 4G LTE network on the lunar surface, a critical step in enabling long-term human presence and exploration. This lunar communication system will provide high-speed data connectivity for astronauts, supporting activities such as remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation, and high-definition video streaming from the Moon.

By building the first cellular network beyond Earth, Nokia is proving that its innovation in telecommunications goes far beyond what most people associate with the brand.

2. Smart Health Devices

Nokia’s presence in the health tech sector may come as a surprise, but the company has ventured into digital health solutions with a range of smart products. After acquiring Withings, a French consumer electronics company, Nokia developed wearable fitness trackers, smart scales, and blood pressure monitors.

Although it eventually sold Withings back to its original founder, Nokia left a lasting impact on the connected health industry. Their research into AI-driven health diagnostics and remote monitoring solutions continues to influence modern healthcare technology.

3. Underwater Cables and Submarine Networks

The internet may seem wireless, but much of the world’s digital traffic relies on underwater fiber-optic cables—a field where Nokia plays a crucial role. Through Nokia Bell Labs, the company designs and deploys submarine communication cables that connect continents, enabling seamless global communication.

Their advanced optical networking solutions help power high-speed internet connectivity for businesses, governments, and telecom providers. As demand for faster and more secure internet grows, Nokia’s innovations in subsea cable technology remain vital to the world’s digital infrastructure.

4. Smart City and Industrial IoT Solutions

Beyond consumer tech, Nokia is a leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), providing smart solutions for industries and urban development. Through its Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), the company delivers private wireless networks that help businesses optimize operations.

In smart cities, Nokia’s IoT solutions power intelligent traffic systems, smart street lighting, and energy-efficient urban infrastructure.

In industrial sectors, Nokia provides automation and predictive maintenance solutions for manufacturing, transportation, and logistics, improving efficiency and safety.

With the increasing demand for AI-driven automation, Nokia continues to shape the future of interconnected industries.

5. Defense and Space Technology

Nokia’s expertise isn’t just limited to Earth—it’s reaching for the stars. The company is actively involved in space communication technology and has even partnered with NASA to build a 4G network on the Moon. This groundbreaking initiative aims to support lunar exploration, allowing astronauts to communicate more efficiently during missions.

Additionally, Nokia plays a role in defense technology, providing secure communication networks for military and government agencies. Its cybersecurity solutions and encrypted networking systems ensure critical infrastructure remains protected against digital threats.

Conclusion: More Than Just Phones

While Nokia will always be remembered for its iconic mobile phones, the company has successfully reinvented itself as a leader in telecommunications, digital health, IoT, and even space technology. Its innovations in networking, AI, and industrial automation prove that Nokia is far more than a mobile phone brand—it’s a global technology powerhouse shaping the future of connectivity.

So, the next time you think of Nokia, remember that beyond those durable phones, the company is building the networks, infrastructure, and smart solutions that power our digital world.