Bharat Tech Triumph Program awards 20 Indian game developers

The Bharat Tech Triumph Program (BTTP) on Wednesday awarded 20 Indian game developers at its Grand Finale event.

BTTP, which is the flagship initiative between interactive entertainment platform WinZO Games and Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC), organised the event in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and the government of India.

The winners will now showcase their indigenous intellectual property (IPs) to global investors, publishers, and industry players. These teams will attend the Startup-Up Mahakumbh in April, the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in May, and represent India at Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March.

This edition saw participation from over 1,000 gaming studios, indie developers, student from institutions like IIT and IIMs, as well as tech startups across PCs, mobile, console, and immersive platforms.

The winners of this edition were evaluated by a jury, which included top investors and business people, including Accel Partners’ Founding Partner Shri Prashant Prakash, Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner at Rukam Capital, and Mukesh Aghi, CEO and President, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), among others.

The event comes as India witnesses exponential growth in its gaming industry. According a report by USISPF, the gaming segment in India is worth about $4 billion and is poised to touch $60 billion by 2034.

”India’s startup ecosystem is growing at a galloping speed. Visionary and thoughtful initiatives like the BTTP lay the groundwork to bring the ecosystem together and forever change the direction and acceleration of growth of a sector. Gaming, in India and globally, is undergoing a massive shift, and if India plays its cards right, it has the potential to become a leading global gaming market with a market size of over $50-60 billion by 2034,” Accel’s Prashant Prakash said.