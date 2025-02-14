Canva expands presence in India with localised content and AI-driven tools

﻿Canva﻿ on Thursday said it is expanding its footprint in India, its fourth-largest market globally, by introducing localised content and new AI-driven tools.

Indian users created over 666 million designs on the platform in 2024, with popular designs spanning resumes, business proposals, pitch decks, and Instagram posts, the company said in a statement.

India also ranks among the top five countries for Canva’s ready-to-use Work Kits, with Marketing Work Kits gaining increased attention.

Several AI-powered features are likewise on the rise, with the photo background remover emerging as the top AI tool among Indian users. Moreover, Canva Video and Canva Websites have seen a significant uptake, putting India among the top three global adopters of these services.

The company recently hosted its inaugural community event, bringing together 100+ creators, educators, partners, and brand advocates.

In his first-ever visit to the country, Cameron Adams, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Canva, said, “As our fourth-largest market, India continues to embrace Canva with incredible enthusiasm. We are committed to empowering our vibrant Indian community’s creativity and ability to express themselves with localised features, innovative AI tools, and bespoke content on a platform that feels like home.”

“We'll continue to cater to the unique needs of this market by investing in culturally relevant tools, like WhatsApp templates, to enhance everyday conversations. We also look forward to working with local partners to expand our offering in India, be it via content or through Canva for Education–free for all K-12 teachers and students,” he added.

The company previewed its upcoming Hindi website—developed by local experts—to cater to Hindi-speaking users, educators, and businesses. The full rollout is expected in the coming months, alongside efforts to strengthen education partnerships.

Founded in 2013 by Melanie Perkins, Cliff Obrecht, and Cameron Adams, Canva is an online design and visual communication platform, serving the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries.