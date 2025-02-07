Cognida.ai bags $15 M in Series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Enterprise AI startup Cognida.ai has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners. The funding will support the startup’s AI implementation solutions, which have been deployed at over 30 organisations.

The capital will be used to expand Cognida.ai’s AI solution library across key industries, enhance product offerings, grow AI implementation teams, and accelerate go-to-market strategies to expand its customer base, said the company in a statement.

“AI’s mainstream adoption requires specialised service providers who can bridge the gap between cutting-edge capabilities and practical applications," said Anup Gupta, Managing Director, Nexus Venture Partners.

"We are impressed with Cognida.ai’s strong traction and innovative approach with a clear focus on practical AI solutions. Their success with enterprise clients showcases an ability to deliver real impact, and we’re excited to partner with Feroze and the team as they scale in this dynamic space,” he added.

Cognida.ai strives to address challenges in AI adoption with its Zunō accelerator platform and industry-specific solutions, reducing implementation time to 10-12 weeks compared to the typical 6-8 months.

“Enterprise AI adoption has reached its tipping point. While 87% of enterprises are investing in AI, only 20% successfully deploy solutions into production. We are uniquely positioned to close the divide between ambition and achievement in integrating AI into everyday business processes," said Feroze Mohammed, Founder and CEO of Cognida.ai.

"This investment validates our approach of delivering measurable ROI through practical AI solutions, leading the next wave of AI services companies,” he added.

According to the company, its AI solutions have led to a 70% reduction in invoice processing time with 99% accuracy for a manufacturing client, a 45% improvement in inventory forecasting for a video surveillance equipment manufacturer, and 5x faster quote generation for RFQs, contributing to over $10 million in new revenue using generative AI.

Founded by Feroze Mohammed, Abid Mohammed, Deb Acharya, and Gopalakrishna Kuppuswamy, Cognida.ai offers enterprise AI solutions focused on delivering measurable business outcomes. Its Zunō platform and industry-specific offerings facilitate AI integration for enterprises, minimising operational disruptions.

Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Silicon Valley and Hyderabad, the company serves clients across manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and technology.