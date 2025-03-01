Creativity and collaboration – how Museum of Goa engages the artistic community

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 850 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The Museum of Goa (MOG), conceived in 2015 by Dr Subodh Kerkar, recently hosted the photography exhibition titled Cycle Diaries. See our coverage of earlier exhibitions at MOG here.

“Visitors were intrigued by the insights into the cultural significance of cycles in the Netherlands and India, as well as their impact on society,” Sharada Kerkar, MOG’s Chief Operating Officer, tells YourStory.

There were fascinating facts and trivia interspersed throughout the exhibition. “They added an extra layer of engagement with the exhibits,” she recalls.

In addition, workshops and performances focused on elements of play were also conducted at MOG. “They created numerous opportunities for visitors to engage and interact meaningfully beyond just viewing the exhibits,” she explains.

“These interactive elements led to a deeper level of connection. They also fostered a sense of community and shared experience,” Kerkar adds.

Over the years, MOG has featured the works of a range of distinguished artists. They include Akshay Chari, Bhisaji Gadekar, Dhiraj Pednekar, Diptej Vernekar, and Gaurang Naik.

One of the recent exhibitions at MOG was titled Goa at the Crossroads: Planning for a Resilient Future. It featured a dynamic panel of experts who examined the critical challenges of rapid urbanisation, rising property prices, and climate change in Goa.

In response, innovative approaches were discussed for town and country planning, community engagement, and data-driven strategies. They were intended to safeguard Goa’s unique culture, environment, and prosperity.

The speaker lineup included Dean D’Cruz, Vigilia de Sa, Johann Fernandes, and Malcolm Afonso. The discussion on sustainable development, architecture, governance, and community action helped inform actionable solutions for a resilient and inclusive future.

“We also have an exciting lineup of projects in the works. One of our flagship initiatives is an exhibition showcasing artworks created by persons with disabilities,” Kerkar explains.

MOG is also organising another unique exhibition in the local market. “It will feature two Goan artists creating artworks inspired by the market scene and local sellers,” she describes.

“Additionally, we are celebrating our tenth anniversary with a range of exhibitions and programmes,” she enthuses. This includes a showcase of women artists from Goa and a children's exhibition.

These will be planned and executed in collaboration with government schools, colleges, and universities. “The aim is to bring at least 20,000 students to the museum,” Kerkar says.

“Furthermore, we are planning exhibitions that delve into Goa's rich history, highlighting the state's cultural and social heritage. These exhibitions will provide a unique perspective on Goa's past, making them an engaging experience for our visitors,” she adds.

Such developments in MOG and elsewhere bode well for the overall art ecosystem. They open up numerous opportunities for professionals and newcomers alike.

“Apart from artists, there are various careers opening up in the art world. They include art managers, curators, art writers, art critics, art influencers, interior designers, art educators and researchers, art collectors, and art gallerists,” Kerkar signs off.

