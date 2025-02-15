‘Cycle Diaries’ exhibition explores the role of bicycles in India and Netherlands

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 845 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The Museum of Goa (MOG) was conceived in 2015 by Subodh Kerkar, a doctor and an artist. Interestingly, in the local language Konkani, ‘mog’ means love (see our coverage of earlier exhibitions at MOG here).

The museum was founded with the belief that art is the universal language and connector of humanity. MOG plays important roles in cultural preservation as well as contemporary creativity, with a strong emphasis on accessibility, diversity, inclusion, and community participation.

MOG recently hosted the photography exhibition titled Cycle Diaries. “The cycle was presented as a common visual element in both India and The Netherlands,” Sharada Kerkar, MOG’s Chief Operating Officer, tells YourStory.

With a degree in public policy and social entrepreneurship, Kerkar has extensive experience in education and skill development in the fields of arts and culture. She also serves on the board of directors of the Digital Empowerment Foundation.

The exhibition was curated by Prashant Panjiar along with Asmita Parelkar and Kerkar. “It was part of a larger project titled Homo Ludens: The Art of Play, and showcased daily life intertwined with cycles as a lens to explore aspects of play,” Kerkar describes.

“Interestingly, the Netherlands has more cycles than people. The exhibition featured 88 photographs from 63 photographers, consisting of both Dutch and Indian participants,” she says.

The photographs were selected through an open call, which received more than 900 submissions from both countries. “The open call also included a contest and awarded prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000 to the first, second, and third prize winners, respectively,” she adds.

“The photographs explored various ways in which humans interacted with cycles in a playful manner,” Kerkar explains. From children performing wheelies to old men returning from work, the exhibition highlighted cycles as lifelong companions.

It also depicted the various items that cycles carried —candies, flowers, toys, and, most importantly, support for livelihoods and families. The photographs were reviewed and awarded based on originality, narrative and aesthetic appeal.

Submissions were from emerging and non-established creators. “Some pieces were chosen by invited artists whose practices aligned with the theme of play. This approach ensured a diverse range of perspectives and artistic expressions,” Kerkar describes.

She was pleased with the audience’s enthusiastic responses to the exhibition. “Cycle Diaries was a highlight of the museum’s diverse offerings. It particularly resonated with adults and seniors, who appreciated the nostalgic and emotive value of the photographs,” she recalls.

“Art has a powerful impact on society. It encourages us to think critically, ask questions, and explore new ideas,” she affirms.

“Through music, dance, theatre, and visual media, art helps us reflect on our experiences and connect with others. In times of conflict and uncertainty, art can bridge gaps and nurture empathy,” Kerkar signs off.

Ahasthya A, Exhibition Coordinator

Sharada Kerkar

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the MOG.)