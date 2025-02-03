Equirus has onboarded Credence Family Office to take over Equirus Wealth’s Family Office business. The combined family office business will be branded as Equirus-Credence Family Office.

The Rs 100-crore transaction also facilitated the exit of TIW Private Equity, which had invested in Credence Family Office for six years, Equirus said in a statement.

Mitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Credence Family Office, is set to join the leadership group at Equirus, strengthening the firm’s expertise in the ultra-high-net-worth and family office segments, it added.

“At Equirus, we’ve always believed in a client-first approach, building relationships based on trust and delivering value that lasts generations. Credence Family Office embodies the same philosophy... Together, we’re excited to amplify this approach, ensuring that clients feel supported and empowered at every stage of their journey,” said Ajay Garg, Founder and Managing Director of Equirus Group.

The transaction also enables Credence Family Office to leverage Equirus’ platform capabilities across investment banking, debt capital markets, research, and fund management. As a result, Equirus Group’s total wealth assets will grow to Rs 18,000 crore, said the company.

“Over the years, we’ve been fortunate to earn the trust of families who have entrusted us with their aspirations, and we’ve worked tirelessly to help them thrive. Joining Equirus Wealth allows us to take that commitment to the next level," said Mitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Credence Family Office.

"By combining their scale and vision with our personalised approach, we can offer our clients even greater opportunities and support,” he added.

Equirus Group is a full-service financial services firm specialising in investment banking, institutional securities, wealth management, portfolio management, HNI broking, and insurance solutions.

It has completed more than 285 transactions across M&A, PE, IPOs, QIPs, rights issues, and structured finance, raising $12 billion in the process across sectors over the last 17 years.

Credence Family Office has been a partner to over 350 clients. Its full-stack capabilities span family office services, wealth management, real estate advisory, tax planning, succession planning, and philanthropy advisory. It has assets under advisory worth Rs 8,000 crore.